Horry County had an early taste of Independence Day festivities at Conway Riverfest 2022, where boats, goats and Jello jumping combined with patriotic fireworks and live music for a day-long event.
Dozens of vendors from across the county lined the area around the Conway Marina, selling a variety of goods from clothes, flags, jewelry, decorations and candles. Boats of all shapes and sizes gathered in the nearby marina and riverside to join in on festivities or watch from afar.
“It’s been pretty cool,” Jupiter Pies representative Thomas Hemsley said. “Been able to see some kind faces and just enjoy the area, culture and people.”
Food vendors were plentiful this year, with many local retailers like Jupiter’s Pies and Sprinkles n’ Coffee bringing in customers. For businesses like Conway Air Conditioning, the festival is a great way to meet new customers and catch up with old ones.
“This is, I think, our third year at the Conway Riverfest," Conway Air Conditioning employee Andrew Seeley said. “We’re hanging out with existing customers, talking to new ones and trying to get our name out.”
There were plenty of opportunities for fun at the Surgery Center for Conway Kids Zone, where children could enjoy bouncy castles, water activities, and the acclaimed Conway Riverfest Jello Jump. Longtime Riverfest vendor Five Star Farms hosted an animal feeding zoo with goats and alpacas, as well as a guided pony ride.
“[Riverfest] gives all the kids time to go out and enjoy themselves,” Five Star Farms employee Jacob Faircloth said. “Everybody gets time to spend and look at stuff, buy stuff and just have a good time. It’s great.”
Matthew Eller, a Riverfest attendee and father, said he came to the event after work and was enjoying taking his daughter on the bouncy slides and for facepainting.
Better Brands Beer Garden began selling beer and wine in the afternoon inside Riverfront Park only, with live music from the bands Painted Man and Mother’s Finest playing on the South State Bank Riverfront Park Stage. The festival concluded with a colorful array of patriot-inspired fireworks blazing through the sky.
“I’ve been living here for 18 years, and I always enjoy coming out to see the fellowship in the community,” Conway resident Maurice Moulttrie said. “It’s always a great time.”
