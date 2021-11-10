Conway police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection to an Oct. 31 carjacking and sexual assault incident at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.
Police arrested Ja'Real Tavon Warren, 17, of Green Sea, and charged him with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, carjacking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He’s currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Conway police is still looking for a person of interest in case named Mije Basnight. Police ask that anyone who knows where he is call police at 843-248-1799.
