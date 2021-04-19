Conway Medical Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.
No appointments are necessary for the event, which will be held at CMC's campus at 300 Singleton Ridge Road, Conway, in the Administrative Services Building. That's the building to the left of the main hospital facility.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic. A second dose appointment can be made there. The clinic is open to those age 16 and older.
CMC has administered more than 40,000 vaccine doses since December, according to the release. The hospital is also accepting vaccination appointment requests at ConwayMedicalCenter.com. That program runs seven days a week.
