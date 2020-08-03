Conway Medical Center announced they would close their outpatient and non-essential staff locations at 4 p.m. Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias churns up the East Coast, scheduled to arrive on the Grand Strand Monday night, possibly as a hurricane.
The Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach will be closing at 5 p.m. due to impending inclement …
CMC's announcement covers all provider practice locations on and off the main campus, the outpatient diagnostic center, rehabilitation building, and administration building.
The hospital said all other departments will remain open during the storm, and all departments will resume normal hours on Tuesday.
The hospital said it is continuing the monitor the storm and will make other operational changes if necessary.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping centers and hospitals have announced operational changes.
With Tropical Storm Isaias strengthening, the National Hurricane Center is now forecasting I…
