Conway Medical Center announced they would close their outpatient and non-essential staff locations at 4 p.m. Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias churns up the East Coast, scheduled to arrive on the Grand Strand Monday night, possibly as a hurricane.

CMC's announcement covers all provider practice locations on and off the main campus, the outpatient diagnostic center, rehabilitation building, and administration building.

The hospital said all other departments will remain open during the storm, and all departments will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

The hospital said it is continuing the monitor the storm and will make other operational changes if necessary.