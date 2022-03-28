A 37-year-old man died Saturday from a motorcycle crash in Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Nathan Nadeau of Conway was going north on S.C. 319 near Fieldwoods Drive around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when his motorcycle went off the road to the right and overturned several times, according to Bellamy and South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
Nadeau was taken to Grand Strand Hospital where he died of his injuries. The coroner’s office said Nadeau was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The highway patrol is investigating.
