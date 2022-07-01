A Conway man who has been on the sex offender registry since 1993 faces more than a dozen sexual assault charges stemming from cold cases that date back decades, according to arrest warrants.
Randy Earl Barnhill, 56, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. In total, he faces 13 sexual assault charges.
In late May, Horry County police identified Barnhill as a suspect in a 2006 rape on Oleander Drive. They arrested him on June 9 on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and burglary. In a news release, police attributed the break in the case to “scientific evidence and advances in technology.”
Investigations by the State Law Enforcement Division and the HCPD led police to identify Barnhill as a suspect in four other sex crimes between 2000 and 2005, authorities said. That includes a rape in 2005 at a residence on Barberry Drive near Conway. In other cases, warrants state, Barnhill performed a sex act in front of victims or forced a victim to perform a sex act on him.
Barnhill was served with warrants for those cases on Wednesday, and police expect him to face even more charges.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed police had used Barnhill’s DNA to build the case against him, but he declined to discuss specifics.
“There’s been advances in technology that happen every year and one of those advancements led to taking this off of a cold case 20 years old and having at least enough to arrest,” Richardson said, adding, “The person is innocent until they’re proven guilty or until they plead guilty.”
Barnhill has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in 1989 and criminal domestic violence in 2007. He also has two indecent exposure convictions from 1993 and 1995 in Horry County — the first of those charges landed him on the sex offender registry — and another 2017 indecent exposure conviction out of Georgetown County.
HCPD said in a news release that the department is aware of cases in neighboring jurisdictions that match the same offender description and method of operation, and they are in contact with the relevant agencies.
“It would not surprise me to have additional charges because of course 20 years ago we could have gotten lucky and every victim came forward, but there may be more victims,” Richardson said. “This could create a lot of closure for people that just didn’t come forward back in the time because there wasn’t enough evidence. Plus, there are other police departments in the area that may have a case sitting.”
