New property, same result.

Fearful of a major amphitheater disrupting their rural community, dozens of residents packed Conway City Council chambers Monday night to oppose a rezoning request from the same group that had proposed building a 21,000-seat venue in the S.C. 22 corridor last year. Although the group never revealed any specifics about their plans for the 182-acre property off U.S. 378 in Conway, neighbors didn’t want to risk a concert venue coming to their backyard and urged the council to reject the project, which the panel did unanimously.

“An amphitheater of this kind will create a feature in our community that will disrupt our history, our values as well as our normal,” said Edna Dewitt, who lives on Blain Lane in Conway. “A 21,000-seat amphitheater of this type would be absurd for the Sandridge community.”

Many of the comments focused on similar concerns: traffic congestion, noise and and worries that the facility would upend life in a quiet area that residents said is not prepared for such a large attraction.

The amphitheater proposed in the county last year had been billed as a $35-40 million facility capable of hosting superstar artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift.

The project is the brainchild of Patrick and Deanna Beech Palmer, a couple with a background in the live music industry. They had originally planned to open a Michael Jackson theme park in the region, but they decided that concept was too daunting of an undertaking. So they scaled it back to just an amphitheater, which they thought would be ideal for the Grand Strand because of the lack of large venues here.

But the Palmers faced a backlash from neighbors in the S.C. 22 corridor who expressed concerns about preserving their rural way of life.

A key difference between the county debate and what happened Monday was that the specific plans for the Conway property were never discussed. Once the neighbors learned the same business, the Palmers’ PDN Enterprises, was involved, they feared an amphitheater was in the works.