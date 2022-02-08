New property, same result.
Fearful of a major amphitheater disrupting their rural community, dozens of residents packed Conway City Council chambers Monday night to oppose a rezoning request from the same group that had proposed building a 21,000-seat venue in the S.C. 22 corridor last year. Although the group never revealed any specifics about their plans for the 182-acre property off U.S. 378 in Conway, neighbors didn’t want to risk a concert venue coming to their backyard and urged the council to reject the project, which the panel did unanimously.
“An amphitheater of this kind will create a feature in our community that will disrupt our history, our values as well as our normal,” said Edna Dewitt, who lives on Blain Lane in Conway. “A 21,000-seat amphitheater of this type would be absurd for the Sandridge community.”
Many of the comments focused on similar concerns: traffic congestion, noise and and worries that the facility would upend life in a quiet area that residents said is not prepared for such a large attraction.
The amphitheater proposed in the county last year had been billed as a $35-40 million facility capable of hosting superstar artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift.
The project is the brainchild of Patrick and Deanna Beech Palmer, a couple with a background in the live music industry. They had originally planned to open a Michael Jackson theme park in the region, but they decided that concept was too daunting of an undertaking. So they scaled it back to just an amphitheater, which they thought would be ideal for the Grand Strand because of the lack of large venues here.
But the Palmers faced a backlash from neighbors in the S.C. 22 corridor who expressed concerns about preserving their rural way of life.
A key difference between the county debate and what happened Monday was that the specific plans for the Conway property were never discussed. Once the neighbors learned the same business, the Palmers’ PDN Enterprises, was involved, they feared an amphitheater was in the works.
What was known about the Conway proposal was that the rezoning would have changed the zoning from allowing low/medium residential uses to light industrial ones. City Planning Director Allison Hardin told city council that there is other industrial land in that area and the city’s future land use plan envisions the property being industrial or residential.
“As far as the amphitheater goes, we also looked at the manufacturing opportunities, distribution opportunities and other uses that are allowed in the LI zone,” Hardin said. “So we didn’t specifically hone in on one use.”
For some of the residents at Monday’s meeting, the amphitheater possibility stung. Some had already pushed back against the Conway Perimeter Road going through the Sandridge community, which is part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor.
“Please, take the Sandridge community and its long and valuable history and culture into great consideration when you consider your votes on this amphitheater or anything else that will just destroy, disrupt and interfere with one of your most valuable communities,” Dewitt said. “Enough is enough.”
Cedric Blain-Spain, who has long advocated for Sandridge residents, agreed.
“If you wouldn’t want it at your house, by your property, by your beloved mother, father, the great patriarchs and matriarchs of your community, why are you willing to dish it out to somebody else?” he asked. “Why are you willing to compromise again on the backs of the hardworking people?”
Councilman William Goldfinch said he agreed to vote against the project after hearing pleas from residents, though he found the amphitheater idea appealing.
“I’m really torn,” he said. “Because I’d really love to have a unique business come to Conway. … I’m going to be honest with you. This is the first time in 12 years I’ve let people from the audience get to me because I really wanted the amphitheater and still do. I think it would be a huge draw and the ancillary services that it provides would be tremendous for our community. But I understand. I wouldn’t want it beside me either. So I get that. And that’s my struggle.”
The council's rejection of the proposal means the applicant can’t present the same rezoning request to the city for at least a year.
It’s unclear what the group that sought the change will do.
Rich Montgomery, the real estate agent representing the applicant, declined to comment after the meeting.
