Conway City Council approved an incentives package Monday that’s expected to clear the way for B&B Theatres to make more than $4 million in upgrades to the company's local movie theater.
Conway leaders unanimously agreed to reimburse the company for a host of charges, including business license fees, hospitality fees, property taxes, and half of the water and sewer fees for construction.
“The theater to me is something that reaches out to all of our citizens,” city councilwoman Jean Timbes said. “Conway needs a movie theater and I hope it’s going to be very successful.”
During Monday’s council meeting, Dennis McIntire of B&B Theatres outlined the Missouri-based company’s plans for the Conway theater. B&B bought the 2,000-plus seat building last year. The site's former owner, Frank Theaters, shuttered the place amid bankruptcy proceedings. The theater reopened under new ownership last fall.
Then came COVID-19.
Despite having to shut down because of the new coronavirus, McIntire said the company expects to reopen all of its theaters this summer.
“We have faith that people are going to come back to the movies,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years and movies are as popular now as they were before, even with all of the other venues of entertainment."
B&B, which has been in business for nearly 100 years, expects it will take 12-18 months for the company to return to the place it was before the coronavirus closure.
McIntire said the company plans to bring back two drive-in theaters in Missouri first, and gradually reopen its other locations.
“It’s going to be very slow, but by July we expect all theaters to be reopened and going strong,” he said. “Wish it didn’t happen, but at the same time we’re going to be fine.”
When the company begins renovations at the Conway theater, it plans to keep some screens open while the work is being completed.
The renovations include basic changes such as replacing the Frank Theaters sign and repainting the front of the building and more elaborate upgrades like adding electric recliners, updating the sound system and replacing several screens.
There are also some concepts B&B expects to add to the theater. One is called “screen play” and it involves a specialized auditorium for families with small children. In that part of the theater, there’s a play area which is open 30 minutes before showtime. After getting a chance to burn off energy, kids can then sit with their parents and watch a movie. McIntire said there are 11 theaters with this option across the country and B&B runs nine of them.
Another concept is called “lyric” and it’s a smaller 38-seat space that often shows classic or arthouse films. The company expects to also rent that area out for conferences and meetings.
Conway staff estimate the incentives could be worth tens of thousands of dollars per year to B&B, although they cautioned that some of those projections are based on Frank Theaters’ records and could change under the new ownership.
As part of the agreement approved Monday, the incentives could be worth more than $17,000 for construction-related fees. That doesn’t include the reimbursement for business license fees, hospitality fees and property taxes for up to five years. The city property taxes alone were about $20,000 per year under the former owner.
The incentives package is the same type the city approved for 810 Bowling three years ago.
Although they acknowledged the price tag is significant, city officials said they want to promote family entertainment in Conway.
“I certainly see it as a huge addition to our community,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “I certainly hope that we can give it our full support.”
