The good news is that Sa’Nylee Hartsfield made it to the silver level in gymnastics competition.
The bad news is that she needs to help raise some of the $2,000-plus her gym tuition costs.
The best news is that she’s become what her mother, De’Ebony Hartsfield, calls a kidprenaur, selling lip gloss and bath bombs, and making some of that tuition money as she does.
She created and makes the lip gloss that comes in three containers and five flavors.
She purchases the bath bomb and includes it as an add-on.
More than 100 orders came in during the first three days of advertising on Instagram at sparklebombllb.
Orders can also be placed by calling 843-446-5565.
Sa’Nylee watches a lot of YouTubes, and her mother says the preteen “is always involved in making some kind of science experiment.”
The Conway family includes Sa’Nylee’s two younger sisters, and Sa’Nylee’s father, Johnny Hartsfield, owns J&D Works. That’s primarily a landscape business, but he says he’ll do whatever anyone needs done.
“When I was a kid, I was always looking for work and I want to keep that hustle in her so she’ll make money and be independent,” he says about his oldest.
That independent spirit is apparently already budding. She chose gymnastics as a sport, she says, because nobody else in the family is a gymnast.
“My mother used to play tennis,” she says, “But I wanted a sport of my own.”
De’Ebony Hartsfield, who works for Partnership Property Management, says, “We’re trying to teach her financial literacy, how to manage her money and strategize her funds.”
While she doesn’t get paid every time she helps out, she does earn money by lending a hand around the house.
“I do a lot on the fly so I’ll ask her if she’ll help out with her sisters for 10 bucks or vacuum the floor for five,” Johnny Hartsfield says.
Sa’Nylee’s natural curiosity and adventurous spirit contribute to her experimental side.
“She’ll walk by the creek and see a bug, and where another kid would run away, she stops and picks it up,” her father, who calls her an explorer, says.
Sa’Nylee is serious about gymnastics which she started when she was 5 years old.
Serious enough to spend four hours a day, four days a week practicing. Serious enough to want to be an Olympic gold medalist.
And that makes her serious about her lip gloss and bath bombs.
It has become, her mother says, the perfect twofold opportunity.
It helps Sa’Nylee earn money to help with the gym costs, and it helps her parents teach her about finances.
“We think it’s important to educate our children about creating wealth for generations to come,” her mother says.
Sa’Nylee uses gel, coconut oil, glitter and essential oils to make the lip gloss. It comes in the squeeze tube for $10, the popsicle tube for $8 and the pencil tube for $6. The bath bomb is $3. If the lip gloss and bath bomb are bought together, there’s $1 off.
The lip gloss comes in colors and flavors also. The blue is cotton candy, purple is bubble gun, pink is orange creamsicle, gold is oatmeal cookie dough and silver is peaches and cream.
Sa’Nylee is thrilled with the response her lip gloss has gotten, and says she may make other products as well.
Slime is on her short list, but her mother’s already nixed that one as too messy.
When Sa’Nylee isn’t doing gymnastics, she’s involved with House of New Beginnings Church, she makes Tik Tok videos and she spends time with her friends.
And, her Mee-maw Pamelia Barr says she’s also always looking for ways to help people.
“When she was younger, she wanted to recycle old bikes for homeless people so they didn’t have to walk everywhere,” Barr says.
“She gives away her clothes, she gives away her toys, and when she sees a homeless person, she wants to empty her wallet,” her mother says.
