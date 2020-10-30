It was hard to tell who was the most excited to see Kenny Lawson Thursday afternoon — his family, his friends or his dogs Buster and Buckle. None had seen him face-to-face since June.
The Conway native spent the last four and a half months in medical facilities battling complications from COVID-19. The joy on all the faces gathered at his home on D Street was tempered with gratitude that he was even there. His sister Amy said everyone’s prayers have been answered by having him home and out of the hospital.
“We like to lost him four times,” she said. “They called the family in and said there was nothing they could do.”
But with a big smile and eyes welling with joyful tears, she added, “He’s a miracle.”
Because he has been on his back since June, four weeks of that hooked up to a ventilator, Lawson can’t walk. He faces weeks, maybe months of additional physical therapy to get his legs back in shape.
So Thursday afternoon, he was brought to his house on a hospital bed amid a “Welcome Home” celebration organized by his family. All of his neighbors along D Street had tied yellow ribbons on their mailboxes to welcome their friend and loved one. Signs covered his porch and front yard marking the special occasion.
Since contracting the virus in early June, Lawson has spent time in facilities in Conway, Florence and Little River. In that time, one person has never left his side, even if it meant having to sit in his car outside the hospital, staring up at Lawson's room.
His partner, Scott Johnson, said it was pretty easy to describe their life the last four months.
“Seeing someone you care so much about so sick and most of the time not being able to be by his side, it was pure hell,” he said.
Johnson said thankfully Lawson was unconscious or sedated most of the time and he doesn’t remember most of what happened. Lawson said he remembers coming home from a long camping trip on June 1 and the next day feeling sick.
“After a few days, I told Scott I wasn’t getting any better and he should get me to the doctor,” Lawson said. “I don’t remember much after that.”
The next four months were an emotional rollercoaster, Johnson said. Several times doctors told him his partner was not going to make it and he and everyone should prepare for the worst.
“I refused to believe that,” Johnson said. “I told the doctors I was not going to accept giving up. There were too many people praying for him for that to happen”
With a voice that is still weak, Lawson said he hopes everyone will take COVID-19 seriously and not joke about it.
“I was full of life and it just shut me down, just like that,” he said. “This isn’t a joke.”
It was during one of the four times when everything seemed bleakest that the power of prayer shone through for him.
His pastor Chris Grainger explained.
“We got word that Kenny was bleeding real bad and he didn’t have much time left,” he said. “There’s a verse in the Bible, Ezekiel 16:6, that speaks of blood and prayer. So we all got together that night and prayed. The nurses put his phone on his chest so that he could hear our prayers. The next morning the bleeding stopped.”
Johnson added that he couldn’t say enough about how phenomenal the nurses at Conway Medical Center were.
“When some of the doctors had given up, the nurses never did,” he said.
Though he’s still bedridden and his energy level isn’t up to par yet, his determination to recover and completely beat COVID is.
Mustering a smile as Johnson adjusted his bed, Lawson said he was going to get better and do what he really loved — go camping.
Grainger smiled, patted his friend and said even if they have to wheel him into his camper, Lawson was going camping as soon as he could.
And with that, Buster was on the bed, face-to-face with his owner he had missed for so long. And Lawson's smile grew even wider, his struggle against the deadly virus a distant memory, even for just a little while.
