Conway officials closed off the sidewalk beneath the Main Street bridge Wednesday after debris was seen falling from the structure.
Conway spokeswoman June Wood said the material appears to be from the bridge and city officials have notified the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The city issued a warning about the problem in a Facebook post.
“We have received reports of debris falling from the Main Street Bridge,” the post said. "Barricades have been placed for your safety. Please do not go around barricades.”
In 2019, the bridge saw closures for months while crews repaired steel and rehabbed its concrete deck. The bridge was built in 1937.
