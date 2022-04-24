A 40-year-old Conway area man died in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River Saturday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened near the Bucksville landing, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release. The name of the deceased will be released once his family has been notified.
Few details about the crash have been released. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the case.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.