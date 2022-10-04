Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor.

“Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say.

The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.

“It’s just a peaceful, little, quiet neighborhood,” his wife Karen Papp said.

But after seeing surveyors on a nearby property, Karen Papp figured her husband was right, that the subdivisions popping up all over Horry County had finally spread to the neighboring woods. Yet his forecast is coming true in ways she never imagined.

Last month, Horry County Government bought about 500 acres near the intersection of Party Pines and Hardwick roads. The land is expected to be the site of a rural civic center that will host equestrian shows, rodeos and other agriculture-related events.

That isn't the only development coming to this area. Property records show that three nearby tracts were sold to private buyers this year. A developer intends to build an RV park on one site while another property is being eyed for a 21,000-seat amphitheater. Additionally, a paintball course operator plans to open a paintball park on more than 180 acres across from the equestrian center site.

All the parcels lie within about a mile of the intersection of Hardwick Road and U.S. 501. And while the equestrian center alone would bring changes to the community — county officials are already making plans for paving and potentially widening Hardwick Road — the combined impact could be transformative.

Racing and zoning

Entertainment-oriented businesses want to move to this rural area for one reason: zoning.

The four properties sold this year total more than 1,000 acres, and all of them have amusement commercial zoning. This land use allows for a variety of entertainment businesses, including sports facilities, paintball centers, batting cages, theaters and outdoor venues.