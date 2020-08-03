Coast RTA announced some changes in service Monday evening as Tropical Storm Isaias heads our way.

The transit authority said in a news release that services would be discontinued from Myrtle Beach at 6:15 p.m. Departures from Myrtle Beach to Conway will be at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Coast said.

The final departure to Georgetown on Route 16 is 3 p.m., Coast said, and Route 16X will operate as usual.

The last bus out of Conway will be at 4 p.m. to Myrtle Beach, and 5 p.m. for the Conway local area.

Route 2 (Conway to Loris) and Route 3 (Conway to Bucksport) will operate on-demand, meaning they'll only head out if someone needs a ride, and the last opportunity for those routes is also 5 p.m.

