AJ Perez’s spaghetti, meatballs and very special sauce are on the menu for Friday, July 10 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church’s drive-through from 3:30-5 p.m.
The first week Perez and his team cooked for the community, in September 2018, 37 people showed up.
Last year, 2,300 meals were served, and since May when COVID-19 stopped the in-house meals, they’ve served 662 meals at the church’s drive-through.
And while they’re thrilled to serve family, friends and church members, their goal is to reach folks in the community who truly need a good hot meal, and fellowship, even if right now that interaction is limited to the drive-through.
Perez was 6 when his father passed away in pre-Castro Cuba, and he grew up the fifth of six children with a single mother.
Back in the 1970s, injured after 19 years in the U.S. Army, experts at the Walter Reed medical facility gave him a 25% chance of ever walking again. Perez told God that if he got well, he would serve Him any way he possibly could.
Today, he walks with a brace on one leg, and because he knows what hunger feels like, his ministry is cooking for others.
Perez’s first job, when he was 12 years old, was in a shoe factory earning him a quarter a week, plus food.
His second job paid the same but was closer to home.
At 15, he started his own shoe-shining business with a shoe-shine stand his brother built for him.
He set up near a maternity hospital, and also sold magazines to waiting fathers.
He got a nickel for shining a pair of men’s shoes, and an extra penny if they were two-toned.
Remembering days when all he had to eat were mangos, he doesn’t want anyone to go without food.
The octogenarian says his German-born wife Regine is a good cook and that he’s learned a lot from her, but that most of his kitchen skills have been the result of trial and error.
Perez’s team, in addition to his wife, includes Mike Sicurella, Nancy Wrigley, Ron Matta and Dwight and Fay Boucher.
“It’s really quite an undertaking,” Regine Perez says about the food prep.
“He serves on Friday afternoon, but he marinates and brines several days ahead of time and it’s quite a job.
“We’re serving the Lord, and we’re serving people and we’re doing it with joy.”
Everyone is welcome to pick up a meal.
Just let Perez know in advance by calling 843-957-0640.
It’s a challenge to make the folks who need the meals the most aware that they’re available, says Debbie Sadar, head of the church’s outreach ministry team.
The church, across from Horry Georgetown Technical College on U.S. 501 East, isn’t accessible from too many places without a vehicle.
“How do we reach the people who really need a meal? Do they have transportation? Do they read the newspaper? That’s always been the struggle,” Sadar says.
Perez doesn’t hesitate to invite people he sees out and about, and wishes everyone would do that.
“My dream is for everybody to come to eat and to feed as many people as I can,” Perez, who believes nobody should be hungry, says.
Sadar says people are more than welcome to take meals home to their families, just as long as they call Perez ahead.
“The food is so good, we can’t stand it,” she says. “It’s like going to a nice restaurant.”
