Like other artists, Chad Gainey gets an image in his head of what he wants to bring to life as a work of art.
But unlike most artists, his paint brush is a gas-powered Husqvarna chainsaw. Within minutes, Gainey can take a huge chunk of wood and turn it into an intricately-detailed sculpture.
Today, he is giving demonstrations at Discount landscape Supply on U.S. 501 near Conway until 5 p.m.
Gainey has been doing chainsaw sculpting full time for about 11 years. Since 2018, he has been a part of Husqvarna’s North American H-Team, a hand-picked group of global ambassadors known for their skill, professionalism and knowledge of Husqvarna products.
“I was teaching high school agriculture and started doing this on the side as a hobby,” Gainey said. “But then it became so popular that I gave up teaching to do this full time.”
Today, he travels mostly in the Southeast doing demonstrations at Husqvarna dealers and trade shows. Sometimes, the larger events will take him across the country to ply his skills. For the longer trips, he brings his family with him from their home in northern Florida.
In addition to doing Husqvarna events, Gainey will do private jobs for individual customers. For one of the more interesting offerings, Gainey will come to someone’s house and carve trees in their yard.
“If someone has an old tree that they’re thinking about cutting down,” he said, “they can call me and I’ll make a sculpture out of it instead of getting rid of the tree.”
Gainey has a variety of chainsaws he uses, from a large one to cut the basic logs to a smaller one he uses to create the fine details of his work. He started by doing tikis at a local farmers market in Florida. But soon, customers started requesting animals and other works.
His favorite subjects now are various types of wildlife. On Tuesday morning, he started with a large vertical chunk of pine and within minutes, a very detailed owl was perched upon a tree.
His works can be seen across the United States, Canada and Europe—quite a distance from a small Florida farmers market.
To see more of his works and find information about his services, visit chadgaineysculpture.com
