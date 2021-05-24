At sunrise, Candy Colonma strolls the sand of Garden City Beach looking for garbage. On a typical day, she might pick up 350 cigarette butts. It’s not unusual for the one-woman cleanup crew to walk two miles scooping up litter.
But last week, she crept down an embankment into the swamps beside U.S. 501 Business near Downtown Conway. She hauled out garbage to keep it reaching the Waccamaw River.
“I don’t understand how people can trash the world they live in,” Colonma said. “Because this affects not only them but their neighbors, their children, their grandchildren. And who’s going to want to inherit all this?”
The Thursday cleanup was part of “Sweeps Across South Carolina,” a year-long statewide campaign to demonstrate the link between litter and flooding. The Winyah Rivers Alliance cohosted the event in partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium, the South Carolina Floodwater Commission and SC7 Expedition.
“Basically, [the cleanups are] to draw that connection between flooding and trash,” Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht said. “Here in the Waccamaw, we know that when it floods, the trash goes up on land and into our swamps. And then when it comes back down, sometimes it drags it back out and sometimes it leaves it there. So flooding and trash often go hand in hand.”
The purpose of these events is twofold: the obvious main reason is to pull beer cans, fast wood wrappers and other debris from the riverbanks, and the second is to document the types of trash that are turning up in the Waccamaw and other natural areas. Since the South Carolina Aquarium began tracking litter collections in a digital journal in 2016, more than 1.3 million items have been collected on similar pickups.
Thursday’s haul included a worn out tire, the skeleton of a rusty bicycle, pizza boxes and a plastic kiddie pool.
Schildtknecht said the data collected from these events could be used to shape public policy.
“My job is being an advocate,” the Riverkeeper said. “If I can get data that says the most trash we see is single-use plastic bags, then maybe we can push to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should ban this so that it stays out of our waterways.’ Because it’s not people coming out here and throwing it in the river. It’s people discarding it on land and it ends up in the river. That’s the way this pathway works. We have standards for all these pollutants — for E. coli and turbidity and nutrients and things like that. Why isn’t trash being quantified as a standard? … We can say, ‘Hey, this river is impaired by trash. It needs special attention.’”
Beyond the potential for policy changes, volunteers stressed that litter is harmful. Debris can block storm drains during a flood, injure wildlife and collect rainwater that serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“Everything’s connected,” said Linda Rowe, a volunteer with the South Carolina Aquarium from North Charleston who helped with last week’s cleanup in Conway. “It’s not just a problem on the coast with flooding. It’s a problem everywhere. And litter clogging up our waterways is just going to exacerbate that.”
For some volunteers, the short-term goals of the initiative are as important as the long-term ones.
“We’re just trying to help keep the river clean,” said Jimmy Martin, a volunteer who lives south of Conway.
Colonma, who has picked up trash on Garden City Beach for 29 years, started volunteering with the Aquarium’s data collection team in September. Sometimes, picking up litter seems like pulling weeds: it requires working the same places over and over. She also questions how people can be so thoughtless.
“Who raised you?” she often wonders.
But she keeps picking up litter and documenting what she finds.
“This is nature and it’s supposed to be beautiful,” she said. “And it can be if we care.”
