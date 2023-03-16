Binoculars aimed at the trees, Arthur Weeks scoured Lake Busbee Tuesday afternoon looking for birds.

The Coastal Carolina University biology major is taking an ornithology class, and when he searched for the best places for birding in the area, he wound up at the swamp that was once part of Santee Cooper’s Grainger Steam Plant. Weeks is also an avid kayaker, and so Conway leaders’ recent discussions about acquiring Busbee and the former ash ponds across U.S. 501 for recreational projects, including a kayak launch, sounded intriguing.

“That would be something I would be interested in,” said Weeks, who is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. “I like breathing in fresh air, being on the water, feeling wind, hearing nature around me, seeing birds. It makes me feel very peaceful.”

City officials outlined their vision for the Busbee property this month during Conway City Council’s budget retreat in Aiken. City Administrator Adam Emrick described a potential partnership with Santee Cooper, the state-run utility that owns the 380-acre site. He said the city is seeking three parcels from Santee Cooper, including Busbee.

Emrick said one ash pond site could be redeveloped with a beach for kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and an inland marina with 100 boat slips.

"We think it needs to be an amenity for the city," he said. "We're a river city with an amazing ecological asset that we haven't showcased."

Enter the property of the former steam plant, which towered above U.S. 501 for 50 years. The plant closed in 2012 and demolition crews razed the plant’s 300-foot smokestacks in 2016.

The site contains two unlined lagoons that were built to hold the residual coal ash from the plant. Although Santee Cooper originally planned to leave the ash on the site, the Southern Environmental Law Center sued the utility over pollution concerns and the two sides reached a settlement in 2013 that required Santee Cooper to remove nearly 2 million tons of coal ash.