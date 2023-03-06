The January Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Maquitta Davis, principal of Conway Elementary School. Davis was nominated for always greeting students with a smile and because of her love for Conway Elementary School and its students.
CES has 85 faculty and staff members and roughly 565 students this year, though the school has had over 700 students in previous years.
Davis was born and raised in Horry County and grew up in the Finklea community. She attended and graduated from Green Sea Floyds schools. After graduating from high school, Davis enrolled in Coastal Carolina University’s business program. After completing the first semester as a business major, she decided that was not for her. She changed her major to education the following semester.
“As a child, I always loved playing school,” she said. “I would pretend to be the teacher with my baby dolls.”
Davis went on to graduate from CCU with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education. Teaching for four years at North Myrtle Beach Middle School was her first job after college. While she was teaching, she graduated with a master’s in educational administration at CCU through the University of South Carolina and now has her ED. S specialist degree in Educational Leadership from CCU.
“After four years of teaching, I moved on to become assistant principal at Conway Elementary School,” she said.
She spent the next three years being the assistant principal there until the county decided to build a new Conway Elementary School building. She moved to Loris Middle School, as an assistant principal for two years while the new school was being built. When the principal of CES retired, Davis decided to apply and she got the job.
“I’ve been here for 18 years as principal,” she said. “I truly love what I do.”
Davis said she wanted to work in higher education because of the encouragement she received from people in her life. Mike Blanton, the principal of NMB Middle School who hired her at the time, and other school district employees, Mr. Terry Chandler, Mrs. Joanne Morris, and others, encouraged her to move forward and take on the next role in her career. She was also inspired by her mom and late grandmother.
“My mom and grandma were my biggest supporters and encouragers. They always reminded me of my purpose,” Davis said.
Davis also said that it was a calling from God to take the next step in her career.
“My faith in God and trusting and believing that this was the next step is what made me move to the next level,” Davis said.
Davis said some of her favorite things about being the principal at CES are the connections she makes through the school and local community.
“It’s the students, staff and community of Conway. Those are truly my favorite things about being at CES,” Davis said.
She also loves being able to inspire children and make them feel safe and loved at school.
Davis stays in contact with former students and has attended their graduations and even some weddings.
“I cherish that I get to go through life with the children,” Davis said. “I wanted to give back to what was given to me and poured into me.”
The theme of the school is “CES is the greatest school on the planet.”
“I truly believe that we are the greatest school on the planet.” Davis said. “I’m very thankful and blessed for everyone and every opportunity. I love the opportunity to serve the school and community on a daily basis.”
Outside of school, Davis enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and shopping.
“I love to shop. I call it retail therapy,” Davis said. “It helps destress and relax.”
Davis enjoys family dinners with her husband, daughter, mom and great uncle.
“When I’m not doing retail therapy, I am with my family. There’s no place like home,” she said.
If there is a principal or vice principal you’d like to nominate, visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
