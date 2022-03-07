Firefighters with Horry County and Conway fire departments were battling a 3-acre outdoor fire on Highway 90 near East Cox Ferry Road Monday afternoon. Highway 90 is shut down in the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said the call came in at 3:23 p.m. A shed was heavily damaged, along with multiple vehicles and tractors. No injuries have been reported, he said.
However, the fire still isn’t contained, and Casey said it’s unclear when the fire will be put out and the highway reopened. People in the area should expect to see smoke, he added. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Horry County is currently under a burn ban and on Sunday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective 6 a.m. Monday.
The state forestry commission issues red flag alerts when weather conditions cause an elevated risk of wildfire, and noted that most forecasts throughout the state were calling for higher-than-normal winds and wind gusts.
The commission said in a news release that it recorded 106 wildfires that burned more than 1,500 acres between Thursday and Saturday, adding that there were more wildfires in the first three months of 2022 than last fiscal year of July 2020 through June 2021.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.