President Donald Trump on Monday said he planned to pull the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced slumber in a matter of weeks. The President said he is hopeful that some social distancing regulations can be relaxed by Easter in some parts of the nation that are not severely impacted by the virus. Do you think it is wise to relax regulations in a few weeks in order to help the U.S. economy start to recover? Choices are:

You voted: