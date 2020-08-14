After sharing them with the congregation and several support groups as well as New Directions, Churches Assisting People, Street Reach and Shepard’s Table, Centenary United Methodist Church has hundreds of loaves of bread left over for whosoever will.
“Many people are out of work and on fixed incomes…students and those in recovery,” says Pastor Dennis Devorick. “Even a $3 loaf of bread, many cannot afford to buy.”
Each week, church members pick up leftover bread from Pepperidge Farms and after distributing it to several ministries, it’s available on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to the community.
The bread is in the Dream Center building right behind the church.
Centenary United Methodist Church is at 1527 S.C. 544, on the corner of Singleton Ridge Road.
The church holds live worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday and the services are also on the church’s Facebook page.
“Pepperidge Farms can only keep the bread in their store for four days and then they have to replace it with new bread, and there’s a lot left over,” says Karen Kissick, a church member who helps with that ministry.
She says a typical Tuesday involves about 300 loaves of bread being given away.
“It’s for everybody,” she says. “We just put it out and anybody who comes can have it.”
“When people come through the doors, I joke and tell them that you can enter empty handed but to leave you must have at least two loaves,” says Bill Stewart who also helps with the bread distribution.
Kissick says the church used to just deliver the bread only to the local charities, but when churches stopped having in-person services because of COVID-19, the bread started piling up.
“Our pastor agreed it was a good idea to give it away, and we ran with it,” she says.
Kissick says one woman who shows up each week takes bread for herself and several neighbors. “People can take as much bread as they can carry,” she says, adding that the church even supplies bags and boxes to put the bread into.
And it’s not just plain bread. There’s strawberry swirl, cinnamon raisin, brown sugar cinnamon, hamburger and hot dog buns, bagels and sometimes even Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix.
About 100 show up each week and, if they don’t already have a home church, they’re invited to Centenary.
“We just want to bless others with what we’ve been blessed with,” Kissick says.
“When Jesus taught the disciples to pray the Lord’s Prayer, He said we should give thanks for our daily bread,” Devorick says.
“We share a simple blessing of bread as a witness to Jesus calling us to humbly serve one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.