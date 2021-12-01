NICHOLS | Bonita Bailey became smitten with Nichols long before she called the tiny town home.

Decades ago, she lived at the beach and would take a shortcut through Nichols on her way to visit her mother who lived on the other side of Dillon County, where Bailey worked as a teacher. That’s when she noticed the white cottage with the columns on N. Nichols Street.

“It was just a tiny little house in a quiet little community on a quiet little street where all the other houses just seemed to blend in,” she said. “We just liked the charm of it.”

When a teacher from Nichols told her the home was for sale, Bailey and her husband bought it. They ripped out the old wallpaper and pulled down the drapes. She’s been here 23 years.

But the recent ones have been difficult. Her husband died eight years ago. Then Hurricane Matthew swept through in 2016, flooding the town, which sits near the confluence of the Lumber and Little Pee Dee rivers. Hurricane Florence brought another round of destruction. Each storm dumped at least 4 feet of water into Bailey’s beloved home.

“People don’t realize, unless they’ve gone through it, how heartbreaking it is,” she said.

That pain lingers in Nichols. Some people still call town hall after several days of heavy rains, asking if the rivers will flood.

The Marion County town, which sits close to the Horry County border, has a population of around 300 people. Some residents moved away after the floods. Many buildings remain empty. The town had 22 businesses before Hurricane Matthew. That number had been cut in half by the time Hurricane Florence arrived. Now there are nine that remain open daily.

“Nichols is just clawing, trying to get back,” said Sarah Devers, whose husband is an owner of The Sunny Mart convenience store, one of the remaining businesses in the town. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we lost so much in the floods. We lost a doctor, a bank, a drug store, a couple of other businesses. We just have nothing now.”