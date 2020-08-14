It’ll be a while before all the details are worked out, but Myrtle Beach Christian Church hopes to build a community for the 55 and older crowd.
Horry County Council must give its approval, but Pastor Dan Banks said if there are no objections, the church will build Annie’s Place on the campus’s 22 acres at 1226 Burcale Road.
“We’re just now on the ground floor, but if nobody objects and the County gives us the go-ahead, it’ll be an alternative to assisted living.”
The tentative plan is to have about 30 — “It depends on how many they’ll allow us to build,” Banks said — two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences with full kitchens and living rooms.
Occupancy won’t be limited to church members; Annie’s Place will be open to the entire community and will be built in phases of 10 units at a time.
Banks said he doesn’t want to imply there’s anything wrong with assisted living facilities, but this will be a more affordable interactive alternative.
“Pennies on the dollar” is how he described the affordability of Annie’s Place, compared with a typical assisted living facility.
“There will be all kinds of programs for these folks, and we’ll check on them, and it’ll be a community where each one will love each other and look after each other.”
The minister said he’d seen too many people neglected by their families after going to assisted living communities or nursing homes, and he wants to provide something better.
“I don’t see much dignity today with the way some younger folks treat the older folks,” he said. “People shouldn’t just be stuck in a corner somewhere to fade away. As a pastor, I’ve seen that happen too many times.”
Annie’s Place will be named for Annie Dukes, one of the church’s first members back in 1982.
“She was a schoolteacher here in Horry County and was a wonderful woman of faith who loved the Lord,” Banks said.
Church members visited Dukes regularly when she went to an assisted living facility, and Banks said he wishes a place like Annie’s Place had been available then.
There is plenty of room on the church grounds for the new construction, he said, and it won’t interfere with any of the existing ministries, such as the outdoor ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ and ‘Journey to Jerusalem’ dramas held for decades on the property.
“This will be a ministry,” Banks said, “to let people know somebody loves them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.