An exhibit created by Coastal Carolina University students and faculty has received a nationally acclaimed award for its educational work in commemorating the history and living stories of the Waccamaw Indian People.

The exhibit — titled “Waccamaw Indian People: Past, Present, Future” — received the American Association for State and Local History’s (AASLH) 2022 Award of Excellence, an honor bestowed to projects and people that display excellence and commitment to state and local history. It was created in partnership with the Waccamaw Indian People, Horry County Museum and community volunteers.

Katie Clary, CCU history professor and one of the exhibit's faculty organizers, said she “couldn't be more pleased for our students and our partners in the project.”

“Being recognized by another national organization is not only a great opportunity for our students to share their accomplishments from the classroom, but it is also so important that the Waccamaw Indian People are getting recognition at the national level,” Clary said. “The Waccamaw are state recognized as a tribe, but one of the goals of our exhibit was to raise awareness about the tribe's existence and persistence in this area over hundreds of years - they never left.”

CCU students and faculty worked in collaboration with the Waccamaw Indian People designing the exhibit, in conducting interviews with tribal members, to select belongings for the display, and in the writing and design of the panels in the physical exhibit and the online exhibit, according to Carolyn Dillian, CCU anthropology professor and co-exhibit organizer.

Students in Clary’s and Dillian’s classes visited the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds to meet with tribal members and conduct oral interviews for the display.

“Multiple meetings and conversations occurred between the Waccamaw Indian People and students and faculty involved in the project in order to decide on the overall direction of the exhibit and its content,” Dillian said. “At every stage of the process, the Waccamaw Indian People provided guidance and expertise, and this allowed us to truly collaborate.”