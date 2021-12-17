The latest effort to redevelop The Wizard Golf Links ended the same way as the previous attempts to convert the Carolina Forest course into housing.
It didn’t go anywhere.
“This office is not pursuing a rezoning of the property at this time,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm that in October presented plans for building 400 single-family houses and 283 townhouse units on the Wizard site.
Pitts declined to comment further on the decision, though Horry County officials confirmed that he had informed them the project had been abandoned.
Carolina Forest residents are asking a fundamental question: How much more growth can this area accommodate?
The land holding the Wizard is zoned for a golf course, meaning any redevelopment there would require a zoning change.
G3 and county staff held a public meeting on Oct. 20 to discuss some conceptual designs with residents. Neighbors packed the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, voicing concerns about traffic congestion, school overcrowding and insufficient public safety resources.
County officials said the opposition to the project was so strong that it wasn’t surprising the development plans didn’t progress further. No formal request to rezone the site for this project was ever filed.
“Those people flat have said from Day 1, No. 1, they don’t want it because it’s an in-my-backyard type of situation,” said Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, whose district includes the course. “But No. 2, it’s like the problem we’ve got in all of Horry County. It’s just roads are getting crowded.”
Even if a rezoning request had been filed, the backlash may have doomed the proposal at county council, which has the final say in rezoning decisions.
Council members who represent Carolina Forest have been hesitant to approve rezonings after an outcry from constituents.
In May, the council rejected a rezoning request for 58 single-family homes off Gardner Lacy Road after neighbors objected to the plan.
Hardee has said he doubts construction projects in this area of Carolina Forest will receive public support until Gardner Lacy Road is extended to International Drive and the U.S. 501 corridor is improved.
County leaders are also struggling to upgrade infrastructure as the county continues to see skyrocketing growth. Over the last decade, the county’s population boomed, growing by more than 30%, according to U.S. Census data.
As of June 30, the county had 37,971 vacant lots already approved for single family homes, according to public records reviewed by myhorrynews.com. Another 16,861 multifamily units (apartments, townhomes, etc.) had also been approved.
“I hate to say we’ve got to stop rezoning,” Hardee said. “But … if we build out what’s already rezoned, we’re going to have gridlock on our roads in Horry County.”
The Wizard has long been eyed for redevelopment.
Owned by D.G. Golf Management, the Dan Maples-designed course spans 6,721 yards. D.G. also owns The Witch golf course on S.C. 544. Some of the property that holds The Witch was rezoned last year to accommodate residential development.
Various concepts for The Wizard have been discussed over the years, and county council members were approached by a developer in 2019 about converting the course into housing. At that time, they said no work would begin until the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard was completed.
Boulevard construction wrapped up in July.
In an attempt to win over neighbors, the most recent Wizard redevelopment plans called for keeping the neighboring Man O’War golf course free from development while building homes on the Wizard.
That didn’t persuade critics.
“The residents of Carolina Forest, specifically those anywhere near Postal Way and Gardner Lacy, are going to fight tooth and nail if any future rezoning would be considered for either the Man O’War or The Wizard,” said Carole vanSickler, who lives in Waterford Plantation and also serves as president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association.
Despite seeing the latest redevelopment push go away, vanSickler plans to keep an eye on the property.
If history is any indication, she said, the redevelopment of the Wizard will come up again.
