Carolina Forest residents will be able to learn more about the redevelopment plans for a local golf course at a community meeting later this month.
After years of rumblings about the potential redevelopment of the Wizard Golf Links, Horry County officials are preparing for formal plans to be filed soon and they have already scheduled a meeting to discuss the project with neighbors.
“The purpose of the meeting is to engage the community on the redevelopment of the Wizard golf course,” said David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
While plans haven’t been submitted to the county yet, Jordan said the project would likely include single-family homes as well as some multi-family housing, though he hadn’t been informed of the specific number of units.
The engineering firm crafting those plans also hasn't made them public.
As part of the redevelopment process, Jordan said restrictions would be added to protect the neighboring Man O’War golf course from development. The Wizard and Man O’War are sister courses that were built in the mid-1990s (The Wizard opened in 1996).
News of the potential redevelopment isn’t surprising. County council members were approached by a developer in 2019 about The Wizard, but at that time they said no work would begin until the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard was completed.
That construction was finished in July.
Two years ago, a developer met with neighbors and offered a presentation that showed a home and townhouse development with 701 single-family units.
During that meeting, the discussion grew so heated that the county’s then-planning director threatened to bring in security to keep the crowd calm.
Some residents have long opposed any redevelopment of the course. They worry about increased traffic and they want Gardner Lacy Road extended to International Drive before additional homes arrive.
“We didn’t want it the first time,” said Carole vanSickler, who lives in the Waterford Plantation subdivision near the Wizard. “We don’t want it now. Bottom line.”
The Oct. 20 meeting will have a different format than some of the county’s recent meetings between developers and neighbors.
“We’re trying to make it more informal,” Jordan said, adding that it would allow residents to ask “specific questions that may apply to you.”
Unlike past public meetings where developers and county staff would present information and then hear questions — and often complaints — from residents, this gathering will be similar to the S.C. Department of Transportation’s community meetings.
Apart from a brief overview at the beginning, there won’t be a town hall format. Instead, residents will be able to stop by different county stations such as stormwater, roads or planning and ask questions directly to staff or those working on the project. Plans will be available for public viewing at the meeting.
“It’s unique in that the different departments will be down there to informally discuss plans for the project as currently envisioned,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm working with the developer on the project. “[It’s] more leisurely and laidback than some of the public meetings that people have been involved in.”
Owned by D.G. Golf Management, the Dan Maples-designed Wizard spans 6,721 yards. The company also owns The Witch golf course on S.C. 544.
The property that holds The Witch was rezoned last year to accommodate residential development.
