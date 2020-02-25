Carolina Forest’s long-awaited senior center should break ground this year.
Four years after Horry County officials began discussing the project, they said plans for the facility are finalized and construction could begin by midsummer.
“We’re ready to go,” said Elaine Gore, executive director of the Horry County Council on Aging, the nonprofit that runs the county’s 10 senior centers.
Gore blamed some of the delays on the fact that the organization’s Conway headquarters flooded three times in recent years. The group finally moved to another location after Hurricane Florence in 2018. She said finding a permanent home took their focus off building the Carolina Forest center. Now that the group is settled, the new center has moved up the priority list.
“We don’t have to walk around wondering where we’re going to be at the next day,” she said.
Apart from the flooding, the planned 5,000-square-foot center has encountered other challenges as well.
When Horry County Council agreed to allow the group to build the facility near Carolina Forest’s library and recreation center, Council on Aging officials estimated the project would cost $500,000-$600,000. The first architect hired by the group provided a plan that cost about $1.1 million.
That wouldn’t work, so the group opted to use another architect with the hope that the price would come down. They reduced the original plans for the building by about 600 square feet.
The organization’s leaders also thought the nonprofit could avoid obtaining environmental studies for the project because there are other public buildings beside the proposed site. However, that was not the case and the studies caused additional delays.
Gore said all the surveys and studies are finished now and the construction plans are paid for.
The final hurdle is securing a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to finance the building. She said if the final stages of that process go smoothly, the USDA has told the group they could prepare for a summer groundbreaking.
The Council on Aging does operate a 1,500-square-foot senior center in Carolina Forest. That center is in a rented annex at a Gateway Drive shopping center. The group’s leaders maintain the center’s membership has outgrown the rental property and the seniors need a larger space, particularly when the snowbirds flock to Carolina Forest in the winter.
County councilman Johnny Vaught said the new Carolina Forest center will fit well with the other county amenities on that property.
“It will be designed and built to match the architecture that’s out there,” he said. “It will also be linked enough to the library so that the senior citizens can take advantage of both the library and the recreation center. … It’s an ideal location, we think, for doing this.”
