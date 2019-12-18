A panel of state and federal agencies will soon decide if Horry County can use some of the 3,700 acres it purchased last year to extend Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive.
County officials included a footprint for the road in the proposal they submitted for a mitigation bank, a wetlands improvement effort that would allow the county to earn credits to use on infrastructure projects.
But officials have cautioned that the committee reviewing the proposal may remove the road from the plan. Anyone interested in the mitigation bank project has until Dec. 23 to submit comments about the proposed work to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“That [road] was promised,” said Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, referring to the extension. “With all the houses going into Clear Pond, they need an evacuation route.
The property sits off International Drive on the opposite side of the road from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. When county leaders bought the land, they had Gardner Lacy in mind.
Carolina Forest residents have long encouraged the county to extend the road, which runs beside Carolina Forest High School. They see Gardner Lacy as a critical outlet to alleviate traffic that becomes heavy during school arrival and departure times.
“We need another evac route,” vanSickler said.
The county hasn't budgeted any money for the extension, but setting aside the land was touted by county leaders as a key step in preparing for the road.
Although county officials have said they want to link Gardner Lacy with International Drive, that’s not their primary goal for the 3,700-acre tract. By improving the wetlands on the property, the county can earn mitigation credits, which they would use if they wind up disturbing wetlands while building other infrastructure projects, such as those in the RIDE III road-building program.
The mitigation bank proposal will be examined by the S.C. Interagency Review Team, a group consisting of federal and state departments that enforce environmental and wildlife regulations.
“All factors which may be relevant to the project will be considered including the cumulative effects thereof; among those are conservation, economics, aesthetics, general environmental concerns, wetlands, historic properties, fish and wildlife values, flood hazards, flood plain values, land use, navigation, shoreline erosion and accretion, recreation, water supply and conservation, water quality, energy needs, safety, food and fiber production and, in general, the needs and welfare of the people,” the Nov. 21 public notice for the project states.
David Wilson, project manager with the Army Corps of Engineers, said anyone interested in submitting comments about the county’s mitigation bank should postmark them by Dec. 23. Comments received after that date will be accepted, but the best way to guarantee that committee and county officials see those messages is to submit them by the deadline.
Wilson said that if Gardner Lacy is ever extended and crosses wetlands, the county would need a separate permit for that work.
Although Wilson said residents are welcome to offer comments on Gardner Lacy, the road is not the main focus of the interagency committee.
“It’s for the activities that are going on there,” he said.
Local leaders plan to enhance just over 2,200 acres of wetlands on the tract through a series of controlled burns and brush clearing. That will help eliminate the shrubs and overgrowth that choke out rare plants such as the Venus flytrap. The adjustable traffic control bars on International Drive were installed so the road could be closed during those planned fires.
There’s also a five-year monitoring phase to ensure the project was effective.
If the interagency committee objects to the county building a road beside a conservation tract, county officials have said they would accept that decision in order to keep the mitigation bank.
Jason Thompson, the county’s RIDE III program manager, said once the Interagency Review Team has addressed the public comments, the Independent Republic Heritage Preserve Wetland Mitigation Bank can be approved. The county expects that will happen early next year.
If the project is cleared and all the work has been completed, the property will be turned over to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and will be open to the public for biking and hiking.
Comments on the county’s proposal must be submitted in writing. Please refer to the notice number — P/N SAC-2019-01910 — in any correspondence. The address is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Attention: Regulatory Division 69A Hagood Avenue Charleston, South Carolina 29403.
For any questions about the mitigation bank or the commenting process, contact David Wilson by email at david.b.wilson@usace.army.mil or call 843-329-8044.
