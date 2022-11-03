The September Window World Teacher of the Month is Cathy Zielinski, a sixth grade English and language arts teacher at Ten Oaks Middle School.
Zielinski was nominated for Teacher of the Month for going above and beyond to make sure her students feel appreciated and loved.
Zielinski graduated with her undergraduate degree in psychology and theater from Coastal Carolina University. She went on to receive her masters degree from College of Charleston. Zielinski knew she always wanted to be a teacher, but did not know if she could.
“I’m dyslexic and I didn’t think I could pass all the tests. And I did,” Zielinski said.
Zielinski spent the first 17 years of her teaching career in Charleston working in kindergarten classes and then first grade. After her first year teaching in Charleston, she won the distinguished reading teacher of the year award. She and her family moved back to the Grand Strand in 2006 and she began substitute teaching at Ocean Bay Middle School.
“They asked if I would add to my certification,” Zielinski said.
First she added elementary education and then continued her education and received her masters degree in English and language arts. In 2017, Zielinski left Ocean Bay Middle School and moved to Ten Oaks Middle School when the school opened.
“I try to inspire kids because I tell them my story,” said Zielinski.
Zielinski teaches four different classes throughout the day and has around 100 students. She teaches all of her students valuable life skills like always making eye contact with people and shaking their hands upon meeting someone new. Zielinski utilizes the Kagan Cooperative Learning Structures in her classroom that allows her students to get up and move throughout the classroom and engage in group and partner activities.
“I try to motivate kids and have them feel good about themselves and have fun learning,” Zielinski said.
Kagan Cooperative Learning Structures incorporates a lot of cooperative learning activities.
Zielinski always knew she wanted to become a teacher, but her third grade teacher, Ms. Parillo, inspired her to pursue her dreams.
“I remember she had a very inviting classroom,” she said. “She made it very fun and engaging.”
When Ms. Parillo found out Zielinski became a teacher, she gave her all of her teaching and classroom materials.
“I always thought I wanted to be a third grade teacher,” Zielinski said. “But [my] student teaching was kindergarten and I fell in love with kindergarten.”
Zielinski said the best part of being a teacher is working with the students. She likes to play different review games with students to prepare for tests and likes to play with them during recess. Zielinski even plays foursquare with her students.
Figurative language is her favorite subject to teach.
“I love figurative language. The kids love it,” she said. “They love to be creative with their stories.”
Her students enjoy writing poems about their names using alliteration and reading out loud for the class. Zielinski also has her students read books and do different activities on their readings. She does not give her students homework, instead she asks that they read at night.
“I want them to fall in love with reading. I focus on them reading,” she said.
Outside of school, Zielinski enjoys boating, reading and spending time with her family. She and her husband have two daughters and one son.
“I like to sit outside and read,” Zielinski said.
A fun fact about Zielinski is that she was a CCU cheerleader
To nominate a teacher for Window World Teacher of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests to enter!
