top story
Section of International Drive to close next week for controlled burning
- From staff reports info@myhorrynews.com
-
-
- 0
State officials plan to close a section of International Drive next week so they can conduct controlled burns on public land.
Starting Monday at 10 a.m., the road would be closed from S.C. 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School, according to a news release from Horry County Government. It's possible the road could remain closed until Friday night.
The burning is part of the state Department of Natural Resources' management of the 10,427-acre Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. The preserve is home to unique plants and wildlife, including the Venus flytrap, the red-cockaded woodpecker, bald eagles and black bears.
"Prescribed burns are set intentionally for purposes of forest management and to prevent uncontrolled forest fires," the county's release said. "The controlled burn will reduce the accumulation of flammable fuels on the forest floor in accordance with SCDNR’s planned land management objectives."
The release noted that access to the Horry County Solid Waste Recycling Facility would remain open from the S.C. 90 side.
The burning schedule may change depending on the weather.
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- North Myrtle Beach passes revised noise ordinance on first reading
- It's flooding again in Socastee
- North Myrtle Beach girls win lower state crown
- North Myrtle's Main Street pub crawl still on after SLED visit, parade cancellation
- Conway Police Report 2-25-2021
- Meet the candidates running in North Myrtle Beach's election Tuesday
- Governor to allow alcohol sales after 11 p.m. and gatherings of more than 250 people
- Her team rallied around her after a house fire. Now she's led them to the state title game
- Tapping into Myrtle Beach's roots: Brewery brings new look to historic building
- HCS Adult Ed celebrates its teacher of the year
Images
Videos
Collections
- Chiefs are the Class 4A Lower State Champs
- NMB Girls lose state championship to Westside 30-44
- High water, again
- “It’s time” for the next COVID-19 vaccination phase, governor says in Myrtle Beach
- Gun maker plans to open shooting range, retail store in former Sun News building
- Out of the rubble: Flea market vendors clean up after fire
- NMB girls win playoff game
- CCU-themed mural in Conway
Commented
- Group behind Conway Free Fridge program given warning by city (4)
- Riverfront projects could begin construction by June (2)
- One person dies in three-vehicle collision Wednesday (1)
- Longtime educator dies in Conway (1)
- North Myrtle Beach passes revised noise ordinance on first reading (1)
- Vigil brings mothers together to remember lost loved ones, speak against gun violence (1)
- 1,000 acres in Georgetown will provide natural, cultural and historical learning opportunities (1)
- Lawsuits: Horry County Schools mishandled sexual assault allegations (1)
- Meet the candidates running in North Myrtle Beach's election Tuesday (1)
- Restaurants, medical facility make Conway's wish list (1)
Online Poll
Road flooding
While water levels did not come close to the historic marks set in 2018 by Hurricane Florence, several important roads were closed in Horry County due to the most recent flood and others were in peril of being closed. Do you think the county and the state are doing enough to address the problem of floods closing roads in Horry County? Choices are:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.