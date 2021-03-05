Bars on International Drive

Horry County agreed to install these gates on International Drive as part of an agreement with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The bars are lowered when there are controlled burns on public land. DNR officials periodically burn parts of the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Eventually, the 3,700-acre site the county purchased will see fires, too.

 By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
State officials plan to close a section of International Drive next week so they can conduct controlled burns on public land.
 
Starting Monday at 10 a.m., the road would be closed from S.C. 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School, according to a news release from Horry County Government. It's possible the road could remain closed until Friday night.
 
The burning is part of the state Department of Natural Resources' management of the 10,427-acre Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. The preserve is home to unique plants and wildlife, including the Venus flytrap, the red-cockaded woodpecker, bald eagles and black bears.
 
"Prescribed burns are set intentionally for purposes of forest management and to prevent uncontrolled forest fires," the county's release said. "The controlled burn will reduce the accumulation of flammable fuels on the forest floor in accordance with SCDNR’s planned land management objectives." 
 
The release noted that access to the Horry County Solid Waste Recycling Facility would remain open from the S.C. 90 side.
 
The burning schedule may change depending on the weather.  

