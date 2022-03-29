Nearly a year after Horry County Council rejected a rezoning request for a housing development in Carolina Forest, the same property owner is asking the county for a zoning change to accommodate a new project.
Owned by Plum Branch LLC, the property sits near Carolina Forest High School along Gardner Lacy Road. Last year, county officials voted down a rezoning request needed to construct 58 single-family homes there. That request was actually a departure from the original proposal, which was to build more than 100 townhomes.
After a backlash from residents, the developer dropped the townhome proposal and suggested the 58 houses. but that plan also faced opposition from residents, leading to the council’s vote.
Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm representing the applicant, declined to comment on the new project, saying he wanted to speak with the planning commission first.
The property is split zoned, meaning half the tract could hold homes on 10,000-square-foot lots while the other half could not, according to county records. The applicant has requested that nearly 11 acres — the section currently not zoned for 10,000-square-foot lots — be rezoned so the tract is consistent. The rezoning would clear the way for a developer to construct 11 single-family homes.
Some residents who fought the property’s development last year have already voiced opposition to the latest plans. The request comes at the same time that the county is considering a separate rezoning request for the construction of 35 patio homes on a nearby property.
Both projects have faced objections, but the Plum Branch development is the only one set to head to the Horry County Planning Commission next week. County officials said the patio home project needs a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals and that issue would need to be addressed before a rezoning could be considered.
The planning commission is scheduled to discuss the Plum Branch project at a Thursday workshop and make a recommendation on the rezoning at its April 7 meeting. The request then goes to county council, which has the final say in zoning changes.
“I really believe that this rezoning, whether it’s one home [or] 11 homes … we don’t feel it’s a proper build or a smart build because of the public safety issues,” said Carole vanSickler, who lives in Waterford Plantation and serves as president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association.
The area already has major subdivisions, including Clear Pond, Waterford and Southcreek. Some neighbors contend the county shouldn’t rezone any more land for residential projects until additional infrastructure is in place, specifically the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive. Waterford residents have for years complained about drivers using the neighborhood as a cut-through.
“The idea of having that traffic come into Waterford is not smart building,” vanSickler said. “Waterford is not built for all the traffic it endures right now with Carolina Forest Elementary and with Carolina Forest High School.”
If the property isn’t rezoned, outdoor storage businesses or a retail strip center could be built on the land without the need for council approval. VanSickler said she’s heard concerns from residents about the potential arrival of a gas station, but she’s more concerned about additional houses.
“Businesses don’t run 24-7-365,” she said. “Homes do. And not only do you have the homes, but you’ve got the gardener or the plumber or HTC or the landscape company. It’s not logical, in the current existing infrastructure and the current existing public safety issues, to add more homes onto Gardner Lacy.”
Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district includes the property, said he doesn’t see any problems with the developments that have recently been proposed for the Gardner Lacy area, but he’s not going to support a rezoning if most neighbors are fighting it.
“I’m going to see what the community says,” DiSabato said. “If the community is overtly opposed to the project, I can’t support it.”
DiSabato did point out that there could be benefits for residents who work through a rezoning with a developer. Those negotiations can lead to key infrastructure improvements. If a property is developed without a rezoning, there are no concessions.
“Look at what happened with Plum Branch [last year] for instance,” the councilman said. “People who were adjacent to that project were getting landscape buffers and buffers in their backyards and all that. And when that rezoning went away, all that stuff went away. All those things that the developer agreed to went away. And if this one doesn’t pass, they could end up with, like, bulk storage over there or something with no buffer. [It’s a] be careful what you wish for kind of deal.”
As for when Gardner Lacy will be extended, that's another question mark.
"It's an important project and it's something that I want to see accomplished in my time here," DiSabato said. "I just don't know where the funding source is going to be."
County leaders will soon begin developing the list of projects for RIDE IV, the next road-building program funded by a 1% sales tax. A referendum is needed to approve that tax, and county officials expect the voters will decide the fate of the program in 2024.
"It's possible it could end up on a RIDE project, although I think it's going to be competing with [the] River Oaks Drive road widening in District 3," DiSabato said. "It's hard for me to say which is going to be a more important project at this point. They're both significant projects with significant price tags. It's really going to come down to just an analysis of … the growth impact on both of those roads. Which is going to be more needed?"
