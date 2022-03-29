Catherine Skurat (left) and Bernice Stone look into the woods where a developer wanted to build townhomes off Gardner Lacy Road across from RidgeWood Plantation townhomes. The developer later changed the plans to single-family homes, but Horry County Council rejected a rezoning request for the project last year. Now a different residential project has been proposed for the property, which is near Carolina Forest High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com