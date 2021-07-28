Andreia White carefully navigated her bike through the orange traffic cones as she pedaled to her Zumba class at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
White lives in The Farm subdivision and makes this trip up Carolina Forest Boulevard a few times each week. But on Monday, she noticed the outline of what will eventually be a second multi-purpose path, one that’s on the same side of the road as the rec center. That path will make her ride a little easier.
“I actually just saw it today,” she said. “And I think it’s going to be great once that is complete.”
The path will be the last piece of the $32 million-plus project, which is in its final stages. The six new traffic lights became operational last week, and crews are expected to finish the main roadway construction — with all four lanes open — by the end of the month, though inclement weather could push the project back a few days, said county spokeswoman Kelly Moore.
Moore said the second multipurpose path will be finished later in the fall, though a specific completion date hasn’t been set.
Jason Thompson, the program manager for RIDE III, said construction on the second multi-purpose path is starting at the River Oaks end of the boulevard and moving toward U.S. 501. The contractor is also waiting to complete the right turn lanes into the neighborhoods on that side of the road until the multi-use path is finished.
That way, Thompson said, the construction equipment won't damage the new section of asphalt.
He also stressed that the new traffic lights will be adjusted to the flow of vehicles.
"Please be patient," he said. "We know that we do not have it exactly correct to start with. As with any other thing that we do, we listen to the constituents and we watch the signals ourselves and we will adjust the timing on the signals as necessary so that everything flows freely and as smoothly and easily as possible."
The project could come in millions under budget. The contract with Southern Asphalt was for $32.7 million, and the RIDE III referendum authorized spending $54.7 million on the entire project.
“We will not have the actual cost of the project until the one year warranty expires after final acceptance,” Moore said in an email. “As of today, the project is tracking to come in at or under the authorized budget. Any monies that are not utilized on the CFB project will remain in the RIDE III account to be utilized on other authorized RIDE III projects.”
The boulevard construction, which began in 2019, has expanded the two-lane portion of the road to four lanes from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive.
When the road’s original design was revealed, many residents questioned how they would turn left out of their subdivisions onto the busy boulevard without a traffic signal.
That led county planners to find a way to slow traffic down. The road’s initial design called for adding traffic signals near Southgate and at Farmers Rest Drive. The revised plan included not only those two, but four other signals and pedestrian crosswalks.
County officials have said the first boulevard plan didn’t include more signals because those intersections did not meet the national traffic standards for them. However, the early design also included just a single 10-foot-wide multipurpose path on the western side of the road. When county officials chose to build eight-foot paths on each side of the boulevard, those projections added pedestrian traffic and that triggered the need for additional signals.
So far, those riding along the multipurpose path on the eastern side of the road have appreciated the infrastructure, and they are ready for the entire project to be finished.
“We were very excited about getting any kind of a bike path because we bought these bikes and there’s nowhere to ride them except in our neighborhood,” said Linda Coulter, who along with her husband Martin moved from Buffalo, New York, to Waterford Plantation about three years ago.
They bought their Pedego electric bicycles hoping to get out more. His is gray and hers is bright red. But until recently, they had been limited to cruising through Carolina Forest subdivisions. Now they head to River Oaks for coffee. “We’re big fans of Dunkin Donuts,” she said.
While they are grateful for the addition of the second path, the Coulters hope the county will ensure that this path is smoother at the entrances to neighborhoods than the early versions of the path on the western side. At one point, Martin Coulter tried to maneuver around an entrance and was nearly clipped by a truck.
“I almost got killed,” he said. “We can’t preclude that someone else won’t get killed. … It’s very hazardous.”
Linda Coulter also said other drivers should be mindful of the cyclists in the area.
“When I see a car either coming in or coming out of [a neighborhood], I don’t cross until I get eye contact with the driver,” she said.
While they would like to see the county take more safety precautions, the Coulters plan to keep riding and exploring their community.
“We’ll enjoy it for a long time hopefully,” Linda Coulter said of the bike paths. “It’s nice to have a little bit of a purpose in where you’re going.”
