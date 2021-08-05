Santee Cooper’s street lights program will soon receive an outside audit, a move that’s encouraging to Grand Strand HOAs who have for years argued that they pay too much for this basic infrastructure.
The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, which audits and inspects public utilities, on Wednesday finalized an agreement with Santee Cooper that clears the way for the agency to begin auditing the lighting program. ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards said in an email that the agency hopes to complete its work by the end of the year.
That was welcome news to Bob Sweet, a Carolina Forest resident who has been in discussions with state-run Santee Cooper about changing the utility’s street lighting program.
“For over a year, we’ve been seeking a qualified third-party to thoroughly examine the outdoor lighting rate structure and leases imposed by Santee Cooper on managed communities,” Sweet said in an email. “We hope this will be the catalyst leading to a fair deal for all concerned!”
The HOAs pay for their street lights through lease agreements with Santee Cooper. For example, Plantation Lakes forks out more than $8,500 per month for its 220 lights and power. Residents maintain they’ve paid for the infrastructure multiple times over.
For more than two years, HOA leaders and Santee Cooper have debated various options for addressing residents’ concerns about the program, but progress has been slow.
The parties discussed the possibility of HOAs purchasing the lights from Santee Cooper in 2019, but the utility told them that wasn’t possible without action from the General Assembly. However, the utility later changed its position, saying Santee Cooper leaders had reviewed the matter further and believe such a sale was possible. A group of HOA leaders from Horry and Georgetown counties met with Santee Cooper officials for the first time in October and again in November before a third discussion in January.
Along the way, Santee Cooper insisted that its lighting program was consistent with industry standards, but the utility was willing to listen to residents’ concerns. The HOAs stressed the need for Santee Cooper to clarify the utility’s rate chart and address issues with the indefinite costs associated with poles and light fixtures.
Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore said in an email that the utility supports the ORS review of its street lights program and expects a report will be generated after the audit is finished.
“We have suggested that a third-party review of this program would be beneficial and look forward to supporting the ORS on this in however way is helpful to them,” she wrote.
State Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest, said the review makes sense because as part of the Santee Cooper reforms that state lawmakers approved in June ORS will take over some of the regulatory responsibility for the utility. The changes take effect in January. The agreement the parties signed this week will allow ORS to begin that work now rather than waiting until next year.
“It’s kind of what we wanted all along,” said McGinnis, who lives in Plantation Lakes, the same subdivision where Sweet resides. “Just more regulatory oversight of Santee Cooper. … To me, it seems like they want to use this as a way to start tackling what they’re going to be doing full time with Santee Cooper come next year. Their willingness to work on it has been great.”
Under the agreement, ORS can examine Santee Cooper’s overall rate structure, the cost of the service, past agreements, depreciation schedules and records of communication between the utility and its customers about street lights, according to the memorandum of understanding that was signed this week. But the agreement also states that ORS does not guarantee that the its findings will be satisfactory to the utility or its customers.
Yet McGinnis said residents who have long been pushing for change are pleased to see some progress.
“They’re happy that finally we have somebody willing to come in and just look at it on the behalf of taxpayers or ratepayers,” he said.
The lawmaker remains optimistic about the outcome of the audit.
“Ultimately, ratepayers should see some type of rate reduction, whether it’s based on the audit or whether Santee Cooper just agrees that this program … isn’t necessarily the best way to go about something like this,” McGinnis said. “I liken it to buying a car. If you buy a car and you have lease payments, you know that at some point those lease payments are going to end and you’re either going to have a balloon payment or you’re going to own the car. In this case, you’re just paying a never-ending lease with nothing to show after 20, 30 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.