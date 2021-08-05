Santee Cooper’s street lights program will soon receive an outside audit, a move that’s encouraging to Grand Strand HOAs who have for years argued that they pay too much for this basic infrastructure.

The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, which audits and inspects public utilities, on Wednesday finalized an agreement with Santee Cooper that clears the way for the agency to begin auditing the lighting program. ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards said in an email that the agency hopes to complete its work by the end of the year.

That was welcome news to Bob Sweet, a Carolina Forest resident who has been in discussions with state-run Santee Cooper about changing the utility’s street lighting program.

“For over a year, we’ve been seeking a qualified third-party to thoroughly examine the outdoor lighting rate structure and leases imposed by Santee Cooper on managed communities,” Sweet said in an email. “We hope this will be the catalyst leading to a fair deal for all concerned!”

The HOAs pay for their street lights through lease agreements with Santee Cooper. For example, Plantation Lakes forks out more than $8,500 per month for its 220 lights and power. Residents maintain they’ve paid for the infrastructure multiple times over.

For more than two years, HOA leaders and Santee Cooper have debated various options for addressing residents’ concerns about the program, but progress has been slow.

The parties discussed the possibility of HOAs purchasing the lights from Santee Cooper in 2019, but the utility told them that wasn’t possible without action from the General Assembly. However, the utility later changed its position, saying Santee Cooper leaders had reviewed the matter further and believe such a sale was possible. A group of HOA leaders from Horry and Georgetown counties met with Santee Cooper officials for the first time in October and again in November before a third discussion in January.

Along the way, Santee Cooper insisted that its lighting program was consistent with industry standards, but the utility was willing to listen to residents’ concerns. The HOAs stressed the need for Santee Cooper to clarify the utility’s rate chart and address issues with the indefinite costs associated with poles and light fixtures.