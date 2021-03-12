A two-alarm fire tore through a Carolina Forest apartment building early Friday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
No injuries have been reported from the fire at a complex on Signature Drive, which crews responded to at 2:26 a.m., according to a Tweet from HCFR. The apartments are nearly half a mile from Carolina Forest High School off Gardner Lacy Road.
The building's residents were evacuated, HCFR said. Several units suffered heavy fire and water damage.
The fire was under control before daybreak and remains under investigation, HCFR reported.
Along with Horry County, firefighters from Conway and Myrtle Beach also responded to the scene.
Check back for updates.
