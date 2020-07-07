A Day of Hope will be different this year because of COVID-19, and it’s time to pre-register for the Saturday, Aug. 8 event.
This is the sixth year Carolina Forest resident Sheila Karsevar is organizing the event, which benefits school-aged children from pre-school to homeschool, and their families.
A Day of Hope provides each child with new shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies, and provides household supplies for each family.
But Karsevar says the most important part of the day is “serving and loving on these children and families, and letting them know that Jesus loves them and that God has a plan for them.”
In previous years, A Day of Hope was an interactive, hands-on event that included foot washing, a DJ playing Christian music and on-site haircuts.
But, because of COVID-19 safety measures, this year’s event will be a drive-through starting at 9 a.m.
Parents or guardians are asked to call Catholic Charities at 843-438-3108 to register their child. They’ll be given an appointment time and told all the details, including where the event will be.
Registration is open until July 31.
Volunteers are still needed, and anyone interested in helping can attend a volunteers meeting Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Community Center behind Carolina Forest Community Church on Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up at the meeting, or email Karsevar at hopeinaday@gmail.com for more details.
Each year since it began, A Day of Hope has served about 250-270 children.
However, because hurricanes, flooding and COVID-19 have impacted families drastically, including financially, there will be 400 backpacks available as well as 300 bags of household supplies.
Instead of on-site haircuts this year, vouchers for haircuts will be given to each child.
Barbers or hairstylists willing to provide vouchers can contact Karsevar for details.
If anyone wants to donate financially, they can either email her for more information or go through @ADayofHope at Venmo.
Volunteers will still pray with each family that would like prayer. And it’s Karsevar’s hope that each child and each family will leave having felt the presence of the Holy Spirit, and assured of God’s love.
The event was born when Karsevar, who runs a home-based Reliv International business with her husband Norm, watched a Joyce Meyer video in November 2014.
She says she “didn’t hear a big voice,” but says, “A message from God was impressed upon my heart to organize A Day of Hope in Horry County.”
She was even impressed with the name for the event and the date.
After that first year’s event, she said she’d continue it as long as God directed her to do so.
Because the schools and churches, which generally have helped get the word out about the event have been closed, Karsevar asks individuals to spread the word.
“If they know of families who would benefit from this, I hope they’ll let them know,” she says.
A Day of Hope is, its founder says, a wonderful example of “the community coming together in unity to serve and love on these children.
The event involves a minimum of 30 services and hundreds of people and is, she says, “a community effort with one focus and one mind to love on these kids.
“Especially now, in these times, when there is much fear and misinformation, some people are turning their backs on God and think He’s causing things that are happening.
“We need to keep our hope in Him and not in people who will let us down,” she says.
