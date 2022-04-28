Postal Way’s extension should be finished by the end of the year, according to the head of Horry County’s road-building program.

Jason Thompson, the RIDE III program manager, told the Carolina Forest Civic Association last week that barring any weather delays the extension of the road is expected to be completed by December. Construction began last summer and the county is also ramping up work on other frontage roads.

“We’re making progress and it’s about time that y’all see some dirt turn,” Thompson said. “End of this year, first of next year, you’ll definitely see a lot of construction going around.”

The project is funded by RIDE III, the county’s 1% sales tax for road construction. Plans call for adding turn lanes from Carolina Forest Boulevard onto Postal Way and making signal improvements at that intersection. A new two-lane road will also be built to connect Postal Way with Waccamaw Pines Drive behind Tanger Outlets.

Additional Postal Way enhancements will be made on the other side of Carolina Forest Boulevard up to Renee Drive, though Postal Way will not be widened as part of this project.

“The segment behind Tanger [Outlets] will open up sooner than the section over behind Renee Drive,” Thompson said. “And we phased it for a reason, just because it was almost like two split projects. So Postal Way is well underway.”

The project is part of a series of improvements to the frontage roads along U.S. 501.

On the other side of U.S. 501, the contract for work on Middle Ridge Avenue has already been approved, Thompson said. That work, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, will add two roundabouts.

“We’ve done away with the signals because signals are very dangerous,” he said. “A lot of people like them. A lot of people want them. Roundabouts reduce your points of contact from 32 dangerous points of contact down to eight.”

The cost for the Postal Way construction is just under $6.9 million and the Middle Ridge work is nearly $10.9 million. That doesn't include the design or utility relocation costs.