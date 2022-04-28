Postal Way’s extension should be finished by the end of the year, according to the head of Horry County’s road-building program.
Jason Thompson, the RIDE III program manager, told the Carolina Forest Civic Association last week that barring any weather delays the extension of the road is expected to be completed by December. Construction began last summer and the county is also ramping up work on other frontage roads.
“We’re making progress and it’s about time that y’all see some dirt turn,” Thompson said. “End of this year, first of next year, you’ll definitely see a lot of construction going around.”
The project is funded by RIDE III, the county’s 1% sales tax for road construction. Plans call for adding turn lanes from Carolina Forest Boulevard onto Postal Way and making signal improvements at that intersection. A new two-lane road will also be built to connect Postal Way with Waccamaw Pines Drive behind Tanger Outlets.
Additional Postal Way enhancements will be made on the other side of Carolina Forest Boulevard up to Renee Drive, though Postal Way will not be widened as part of this project.
“The segment behind Tanger [Outlets] will open up sooner than the section over behind Renee Drive,” Thompson said. “And we phased it for a reason, just because it was almost like two split projects. So Postal Way is well underway.”
The project is part of a series of improvements to the frontage roads along U.S. 501.
On the other side of U.S. 501, the contract for work on Middle Ridge Avenue has already been approved, Thompson said. That work, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, will add two roundabouts.
“We’ve done away with the signals because signals are very dangerous,” he said. “A lot of people like them. A lot of people want them. Roundabouts reduce your points of contact from 32 dangerous points of contact down to eight.”
The cost for the Postal Way construction is just under $6.9 million and the Middle Ridge work is nearly $10.9 million. That doesn't include the design or utility relocation costs.
But that's nearly double the amount estimated for both projects that county voters approved in 2018.
“If any of you are building anything, you know what construction costs are doing,” Thompson said.
During his presentation, Thompson was asked if drivers will still be able to turn left from Postal Way into the gas station in front of Publix. He said that won’t change, an answer that concerned Carolina Forest resident David Morrison.
“The problem is when they want to make that left, the traffic coming out won’t let them,” Morrison said. “So they just sit there and the traffic just backs up onto Carolina Forest and then the light changes and we have an accident because the road’s all blocked up. … It’s just absurd.”
Apart from the frontage roads, Thompson discussed two other major Carolina Forest infrastructure projects.
Augusta Plantation/S.C. 31 interchange
Last summer, county officials voted to transfer nearly $26.2 million in hospitality fee collections to a new series of infrastructure projects.
County officials plan to bond the most expensive projects and use some recurring hospitality fee money to pay off the debt.
The money comes from the 1.5% hospitality fee that the county collects on restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold in the unincorporated areas. County officials now have access to that revenue stream after settling a lawsuit with the city of Myrtle Beach in April 2021. Local cities keep the hospitality fees collected in their borders.
The most expensive of the projects funded from this pot of money is the $76.5 million interchange that would connect Revolutionary War Way, Augusta Plantation Drive and S.C. 31.
Officials said the project would provide a relief valve for traffic on U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. They purchased much of the right of way for the project in 2019 (though they still need four parcels) and they already have chosen an engineering firm to design it.
Thompson said the design phase would take about 15-18 months, then construction would take about three years. The interchange is projected to be finished by 2027.
“You will be able to leave the middle section of Carolina Forest Boulevard and get out on 31 rather than having to go to the River Oaks intersection or the 501 intersection,” Thompson said. “What was talked about, screamed about, hollered about: we need relief at both ends, a point in the middle.”
On Monday, county council’s administration committee discussed the financing for the project. County staff said the borrowing for the interchange would come in the 2025 fiscal year. Along with nearly $11 million in hospitality fee funds and $5 million from other government sources, this project would use $1.5 million left over from the county’s last road-building program (RIDE II) and require the county to borrow nearly $60 million.
Augusta Plantation is the third major construction project to be funded through this hospitality fee construction program. Garden City road improvements and a rural recreation center will be funded first.
Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who represents most of the Carolina Forest area, asked county staff to make sure that any funding program that county officials vote for includes all of the projects to avoid Augusta Plantation later being eliminated “for political reasons”
“We made a decision on three projects,” he said. “I’d like to see all three projects get the approval of the financing needed for them at the same time.”
Carolina Bays Parkway extension
Part of RIDE III, the Carolina Bays Parkway (S.C. 31) northern extension was significantly underfunded when it was added to the county’s road-building program.
The $125 million included in RIDE III was about $60 million less than the expected cost of the project — and that was before inflation and skyrocketing construction costs.
Now county officials are cautioning voters that they may have to include funding for the extension of S.C. 31 to the North Carolina line in RIDE IV, the next road building program, though Thompson said county officials are searching for other ways to make up the shortfall, including seeking grants and possibly the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
Legally, any projects that aren't fully funded in RIDE III would be required to be the top priority projects in RIDE IV.
“There’s a couple different avenues that we’re looking at as far as the funding of the Carolina Bays to the North Carolina-South Carolina line,” Thompson said. “That’s No. 19 on the list. So we still have a little ways to go to get to that project.”
