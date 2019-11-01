Planet Fitness will be using all but about 23,000 square feet in the 48,000 square-foot building most recently occupied by Gander Mountain on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest.
Adam Cates of Tradd Commercial said the façade will be gradually changing from that of Gander Mountain to that of the gym, one of more than 1,800 Planet Fitness gyms, and construction crews will be hard at work within a couple months.
“It will be fairly standard,” Cates said about the new Planet Fitness, adding, “[Planet Fitness] is a really nice fitness establishment, and we know it’ll bring a lot of traffic to that area right there.”
The gym is anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2020, and Cates is hopeful the remaining 23,000 square feet of the building will also be leased by then.
“Anybody that’s going to be stable and credible and financially strong enough to sign a longtime lease” is the kind of tenant Tradd Commercial is looking for to lease the rest of the building, or part of it, he said.
Cates described the new Planet Fitness location as “strong, because it’s on the edge of Carolina Forest, and the 29579 zip code is one of, if not the highest, per capita zip code in this area.”
“If we could have something like a Chuck E. Cheese that would be fantastic. We’d love to have a hardware store. We’d love to have a restaurant or two.
“Stability is what we’re looking for there,” he said.
Cates said there have been inquiries about the available space, but “no solidified leases yet.”
