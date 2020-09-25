One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a Carolina Forest condo building Friday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said crews were called to the 4900 block of Windsor Green Way just after 12:45 p.m. That's in the Windsor Green community.
Casey said one unit was significantly damaged. Personnel were able to get the fire under control.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.