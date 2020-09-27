One person died following "complications and injuries" from the fire in the Windsor Green condo complex Friday afternoon, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Faye Yarborough, 68, died at the Augusta Burn Center after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Fowler said in an email.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, a call came in around 12:45 p.m. Friday for a fire at the 4900 block of Windsor Green Way.

HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said that one unit was significantly damaged before firefighters got the blaze under control.

The fire is being investigated by Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police.