One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a boat crashed into a tree on the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR posted on Facebook that another person on the boat signed a medical waiver.
The crash occurred to the area of 3300 Waccamaw Boulevard near the railroad bridge on the waterway, HFCR said, adding that the call came in around 6:30 p.m.
Check back for updates.
- Christian Boschult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.