Tenants are lined up for nearly all of the retail and restaurant spaces in Carolina Forest's Marketplace at the Mill development, the developer behind the project announced Tuesday.
The Sembler Company, a Florida-based developer, said the 46-acre mixed-use project will include Fortune Asian Bistro, Great Clips, Sweetberry Bowls, River Oaks Pizzeria, Grande Nails, Heartland Dental and Firehouse Subs. The site, which sits at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard, will be anchored by a Publix grocery store.
“We are lining up a diverse and appealing tenant mix for The Mill,” said Josh Beyer, Sembler's senior vice president for development, in the release. “With 5,000-plus residences under development within a five-minute drive of The Mill, these businesses will not only bring additional amenities to market, but also be poised to serve the growing Carolina Forest community.”
Apart from the announced businesses, the plans for the project include a six-acre parcel that could hold a medical facility, office, self-storage business or non-retail commercial use.
Hawthorne at The Mill, a "luxury multi-family residential community,” is also included in the plans. That development would hold nearly 300 units.
“There’s more opportunity for expanding retailers and other commercial uses to join The Mill,” Beyer said in the release. "Two, 1,200-sq. ft. inline storefronts remain available. Six outparcels ranging from 1-1.75 acres along Carolina Forest Blvd., are ideal for additional retail space ranging from 5,750 sq. ft. to 8,700 sq. ft."
Crews have already begun clearing trees near the property. Construction of the retail stores and restaurants is expected to be finished by next summer.
