A Myrtle Beach man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle collision on River Oaks Drive near White River Drive and Intracoastal Way.
James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries sustained during the collision, said Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.
Miller was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on River Oaks Drive in Carolina Forest when a Chevy pickup truck turned west onto River Oaks from a private drive and the two vehicles collided, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m.
The highway patrol is investigating.
