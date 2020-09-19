Bennie Swans, a well-known activist and community member from Myrtle Beach, passed away Saturday at the age of 70 after battling a lengthy illness, according to the Horry County Democratic Party.
Swans served as chair of the Horry County Democratic Party from 2016 to 2018. In a Facebook post, the HCDP recalled his time as chair as "two years of progress and rejuvenation for the party."
Don Kohn, Swans' successor as chair, gave his condolences to the Swans family and reflected on Swans' career as an activist in the community.
“We all benefited from knowing Bennie," Kohn said in a post by the HCDP. "May he rest in peace.”
Kohn also gave Swans credit to his role with the establishment of organizational restructuring that supported the resurgence of the Democratic Party in Horry County.
Kohn noted that Swans worked "tirelessly" to bring all races together.
“Bennie's primary focus for our party was for all races and all people to come together as one,” Kohn said in the post. “Especially at this moment in time, we all need to take an active role to make that vision a reality in remembrance of Bennie. It's what we must do. We remember him for his ideas and for his leadership."
At the start of this year, Swans helped organize and coordinate Grand Strand Freedom Week, which includes 11 events over the span of 8 days to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“This is a community celebration,” Swans said back in January. “This is not just a black community celebration, this is a community celebration.”
The Swans were the driving forces behind the annual Martin Luther King Freedom Rally events and parade in Myrtle Beach, Kohn said.
