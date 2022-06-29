A person riding a motorcycle died in a collision on River Oaks Drive near World Tour Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2007 Harley Davidson traveling north on River Oaks Drive around 9:23 p.m. collided with a 2022 Hyundai SUV attempting to make a left turn onto River Oaks Drive heading south.
The sole rider of the Harley Davidson died, Tidwell said, while both people in the SUV were uninjured.
The highway patrol is investigating.
