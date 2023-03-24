A plan to bring a major residential and commercial complex to Carolina Forest’s Postal Way will go before the Horry County Planning Commission next week.
One project would include 1,154 units — including townhomes, single-family houses and business space — but two developers have offered to pay for additional infrastructure in order to secure the needed zoning from the county. Their proposal includes adding a new traffic light on U.S. 501, widening Postal Way and constructing a frontage road.
“I know how bad Postal Way [traffic] is and how frustrating it is,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who negotiated the tentative agreement with the developers. “It’s a nightmare.”
The full council would ultimately decide whether to approve the deal. DiSabato, whose district covers most of Carolina Forest, outlined the proposal last week during a presentation to the Carolina Forest Civic Association. Additional details were included in documents released by Horry County Government on Thursday.
The property in question sits between Postal Way and U.S 501 near the Kroger-anchored shopping center. The smaller of the two sites is 34 acres while the larger one covers nearly 130.
DiSabato said the developers independently approached him about their projects. He told them he wouldn’t support any more development on Postal Way unless they agreed to widen the road, install a frontage road and provide additional access to U.S. 501 to take some of the traffic off Postal Way.
DiSabato also stressed that there needed to be a new traffic light, which would likely go near the Dunkin Donuts on U.S. 501.
DiSabato touted the proposed agreement as a possible blueprint for future large-scale rezoning requests in the county.
“You hear that complaint: ‘Why don’t the developers put the infrastructure in before they build?’” he said. “I saw it as an opportunity for a test case. … We’re playing behind the curve and we shouldn’t be. We need to get ahead of it.”
But some Carolina Forest residents worry about the impact of additional homes in an already congested area.
“We utilize Postal Way every day, and any time of the day traffic is extremely heavy,” said Donna Van Schaik, who attended last week’s meeting.
Residents have also voiced concerns about overcrowded schools.
Both Carolina Forest Elementary School and Carolina Forest High School are at 126% capacity, according to county records. Ten Oaks Middle School, which just opened in 2017, is already at 99% capacity.
During last week’s Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting, DiSabato told the audience that Horry County Schools bears the responsibility of addressing school facility needs, not the county. Some residents, however, argued that county officials also play an important role in the process because they decide whether to approve rezonings for new subdivisions.
“It is your problem. … Maybe pump the brakes a little bit,” said Joseph DiLorenzo, a former school superintendent from New York. “I’m not talking about people who have something that’s already zoned for development. I’m talking about the guy that comes in there and wants twice as many units as he has. We can’t move in this community. … There’s a lot of frustration in this group. And before we all get labeled anti-development, we’re not anti-development. We’re anti-lack of planning.”
Horry County recently extended Postal Way from Carolina Forest Boulevard to Waccamaw Pines Drive as part of the RIDE III road-building program, which is funded by a 1% sales tax.
On the other side of U.S. 501, RIDE III is also making improvements to Middle Ridge Avenue and extending that frontage road.
Those are publicly-funded projects. With the latest Postal Way proposal, developers have offered to pay for a separate frontage road on the Kroger side of U.S. 501.
“The key distinction here is taxpayer dollars paid for [the] Middle Ridge frontage road,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, a firm working with one of the developers on the new Postal Way proposal. “Under this scenario, you would have private dollars paying for a frontage road on the opposite side of 501. … Connectivity is a good thing, and we all agree with that.”
The tentative deal would not only include the frontage road and a U.S. 501 traffic light, it would also widen Postal Way to three lanes between Gardner Lacy Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, add pedestrian paths along both sides of the road and extend a path to Carolina Forest High School. The developers would also pay for a roundabout at the intersection of Postal Way and North Chatham Avenue.
“What we’ve started here is basically the start of a frontage road master plan,” Pitts said. “If it was not all done by the private developers over time, then it might become part of what is RIDE VI or VII to extend frontage roads.”
Although both developers have offered to pay for their share of the infrastructure upgrades, there are different plans for each site.
The owner of the 34-acre property is seeking a zoning change for mixed-use development, though Pitts said there are no concrete plans for what projects would go there. He noted that the owner's request is for a type of zoning that would accommodate a variety of commercial uses.
Under county regulations, the requested zoning for this site would accommodate multi-family residential construction and townhomes, but also a host of businesses, including gas stations, self-storage, restaurants/bars, ice vending, retail, grocery stores, trade shops, contractors’ offices, warehouses, banks, barber shops, funeral homes, gyms, laundromats and medical offices.
As for the other developer's property, which spans nearly 130 acres, that would likely consist of residential and commercial space, said David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning.
Both Jordan and Pitts also spoke to the Carolina Forest Civic Association last week, and Jordan fielded questions about the Postal Way developments. County officials described the project on the larger site as a Market Common-style complex, a reference to the live-work spaces at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base with apartments above retail shops.
The county records released Thursday show the project would be divided into nine areas. Some would contain commercial and residential space while others would be strictly commercial. A farmers market and mobile food vending would also be allowed there.
If the rezoning requests and development agreement move forward, the soonest the county’s planning commission could make a recommendation on the matter would be April 6 (the commission holds a workshop on March 30, but doesn’t vote or take public input then). County council members would then take their first vote on the rezoning requests on April 18, though a public hearing before the council wouldn’t take place until its second vote on May 2.
“There’s some time to digest this,” Jordan told the civic association last week. “We’re still digesting it as well.”
