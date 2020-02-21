It wasn’t much of a leap for Linda Stone to volunteer at the Carolina Forest Library.
After all, the SpringLake resident retired as the Dean of Library Services at Central Carolina Community College, south of Raleigh, North Carolina.
She’s an avid reader, as is her husband Bob who retired from teaching sociology at North Carolina State.
The Friends of the Carolina Forest Library have named Stone the volunteer of the year, the third person to be honored in this way.
Betsy Fay was the first volunteer recognized and Cathy Tourloukis was the second.
Fay said Stone, who is a past president of the Friends group, is a “stabilizing voice” who is always willing to take on new duties.
“She is currently part of the scholarship committee and a regular helper in our used book store.”
Fay said Stone is also helping the new president “learn the ropes.
“Linda is always available to help, even when her health is trying to hold her back.”
The Stones bought an 80-acre farm about 30 miles east of Lynchburg, Virginia, and had already cleared about 10 acres when they had second thoughts.
They loved the farm, but they felt isolated because everything they wanted to do was so far away.
The Grand Strand checked all the boxes on their list of priorities and they planned to divide their time between the farm and Myrtle Beach.
“We were here part time for a few years and then we just started stayed permanently,” Linda Stone said, adding, “And we’re very happy here.”
The couple has five children and eight grandchildren between them. They take tai chi together through the OLLI program, and Stone says it’s good exercise.
Emphysema has stopped the couple from dancing, which they loved, but Stone says, “After one dance, I’m pooped.”
They still have a date day every week when they take their popcorn bucket and head to a movie.
Bob Stone plays league tennis and is a golfer, and the couple enjoys the amenities Carolina Forest offers.
Linda Stone belongs to several book clubs through the library, and much of her time is spent there, either volunteering or participating in the activities.
She works on the Family Fun Fair and can always be found sorting, stacking and shelving for the Book Nook, the library’s used book store.
How much time Stone spends at the library depends on what’s going on because she’s generally involved in whatever that is.
“She is all in,” Tourloukis said about Stone, adding that she always has a positive attitude.
Being a volunteer at the library is a perfect fit for Stone who said, “Because I’ve been associated with libraries, I like to know what’s going on in the library world.”
She thinks some folks hesitate to volunteer because they don’t want to be pressured.
“They’re afraid they’ll end up feeling like they felt when they were working, but it’s not like that here,” she said.
“It’s a great way to meet nice people and it’s a way to do something to help without pain.”
