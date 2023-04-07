A plan to build a Market Common-style development in Carolina Forest received a boost Thursday when Horry County planning officials gave the project a favorable recommendation.
Despite concerns raised by area residents, both county staff and the planning commission supported the proposal, which would add 1,154 units, including townhomes, single-family houses and business space, to nearly 130 acres between Postal Way and U.S. 501. A separate rezoning for an adjacent 34-acre development also received a thumbs up from county officials.
“Something that we’ve heard time and time again with these larger-scale rezonings … ‘Where are the infrastructure improvements? Why aren’t these things coming first?’” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, a firm working on one of the projects. “That can’t be said about this rezoning nor the rezoning next door. … It’s all been baked in the cake. We’ve planned these improvements.”
The rezoning requests now go to Horry County Council, the public body with the final say on all zoning changes in the unincorporated parts of Horry. However, the projects have already received the support of councilman Dennis DiSabato, who negotiated a deal with a pair of developers to pay for additional infrastructure in the community.
Should both rezonings be approved, the developments would collectively add a lane to Postal Way and install pedestrian paths on each side of the road. The list of developer-funded projects also includes a new traffic light on U.S. 501 near the Dunkin Donuts and an additional roundabout on Postal Way. A new frontage road with another roundabout would be constructed as well to improve connectivity in the larger development.
Each developer’s project is distinct and each requires its own rezoning request and development agreement, meaning county council could hypothetically approve one rezoning and not the other. But the properties border each other and the developers have agreed to each pay for their share of infrastructure in the area.
Other than those seeking the rezonings, no one spoke in favor of the projects on Thursday, though a few critics did address the commission.
Norm Fay, president of Covington Lake HOA, said he first learned about the proposed developments from DiSabato at the March meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association.
“When a councilman works with a developer and then presents the plan to the commission, I think that’s inappropriate,” Fay said. “I think the developers should do their own plans. … As for the project itself, everybody I’ve talked to who’s [been asked], ‘How do you feel about an additional stoplight on 501?’ Everybody went, ‘Are you kidding me? 501? Another stoplight? That’s not going to work.’”
School capacity has been another concern regarding development in this area. Both Carolina Forest Elementary School and Carolina Forest High School are at 126% capacity, according to county records. Ten Oaks Middle School, which just opened in 2017, is already 99% full.
Fay stressed that the property in this area should keep a commercial zoning.
“We’re going to need those commercial properties in Carolina Forest to support the ever-growing population,” he said.
Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm representing the developer working on the 34-acre site, stressed that the rezoning requests are separate. He also pointed out that his client’s development could include a variety of businesses. Under county regulations, the requested zoning for this site would accommodate multi-family residential construction and townhomes. But the zoning also allows gas stations, self-storage, restaurants/bars, ice vending, retail, grocery stores, trade shops, contractors’ offices, warehouses, banks, barber shops, funeral homes, gyms, laundromats and medical offices.
“This is a commercial rezoning request that I’m making here in front of you tonight,” Pitts said.
The larger tract would hold what’s described as a live-work community similar to The Market Common on the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. That complex features apartments above retail shops.
The Carolina Forest development would be divided into nine areas. Some would contain commercial and residential space while others would be strictly commercial. A farmers market and mobile food vending would also be allowed there.
Planning officials said this development would have three points of access to U.S. 501 and four to Postal Way. The plan also includes a frontage road with a connection to Renee Drive, which runs beside the Kroger-anchored shopping center.
Sean Flynn of Thomas & Hutton Engineering, the firm working on the larger site, noted that the proposed infrastructure improvements emerged from discussions with county officials and a traffic study.
“We understand traffic is a big issue,” he said. “We all deal with it.”
But residents also spoke up against this proposal.
“If you buy a plot of land and the zoning is X, you should not be able to turn around and make it Y so that you can build more homes and make more money,” said Cherie Reid, who lives in the Southcreek neighborhood. “It is affecting the people in this area. … There’s no reason to have [zoning] if you’re going to come in and constantly change it.”
Reid fears that such a large development will strain public safety resources, including the police and fire departments.
“It affects the quality of life, and that is important,” she said. “That’s why a lot of people moved here.”
Horry County Council members plan to take their first vote on both rezoning requests on April 18, though a public hearing before the council won’t take place until its second vote. That could come as early as May 2.
