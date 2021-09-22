Carolina Forest likely won’t get its own police precinct for at least three more years, but the Horry County Police Department is already adding officers in preparation for that expansion.

“We have to recruit for that right now,” HCPD Chief Joe Hill told the Carolina Forest Civic Association last week. “Currently we have about 27 vacancies because we’ve had more positions added to the budget, so we’re trying to fill those positions. … We’re working hard now to recruit these folks so that when we turn on the lights in that precinct, we have officers that are trained and ready to go Day 1.”

But filling those spots won’t be easy. Hiring officers and getting them through the requisite training is already a challenge for the agency.

“As soon as we get five people in the door, two retire,” Hill said. “Not just here in Horry County but nationwide. … That’s an uphill battle. Let me tell you: Nobody wants to be a cop these days.”

Hill said the new precinct will include 41-45 personnel and be located in the county’s Central Coast Complex, a planned multi-use facility that will include satellite office space for the auditor, treasurer, assessor and clerk of court.

The police precinct will provide a place for residents to file police reports, hold community meetings and meet with officers.

County officials plan to purchase the property for the Central Coast Complex this fall. The project is expected to cost about $25 million, and the land sits in the Town Centre development beside the StarTek call center near the intersection of S.C. 31 and International Drive.

“That gives us a lot of opportunity to hit 31,” Hill said. “It can get us more quickly to International Drive, of course Carolina Forest Boulevard and all the areas around Carolina Forest.”

The Carolina Forest area is now part of the HCPD’s North Precinct, a vast territory that stretches from U.S. 501 to the North Carolina border and west to S.C. 905. Along with Carolina Forest, the Little River, Restaurant Row, Poplar and Wampee areas are also in this region.