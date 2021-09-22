Carolina Forest likely won’t get its own police precinct for at least three more years, but the Horry County Police Department is already adding officers in preparation for that expansion.
“We have to recruit for that right now,” HCPD Chief Joe Hill told the Carolina Forest Civic Association last week. “Currently we have about 27 vacancies because we’ve had more positions added to the budget, so we’re trying to fill those positions. … We’re working hard now to recruit these folks so that when we turn on the lights in that precinct, we have officers that are trained and ready to go Day 1.”
But filling those spots won’t be easy. Hiring officers and getting them through the requisite training is already a challenge for the agency.
“As soon as we get five people in the door, two retire,” Hill said. “Not just here in Horry County but nationwide. … That’s an uphill battle. Let me tell you: Nobody wants to be a cop these days.”
Horry County won’t defund the police.
Hill said the new precinct will include 41-45 personnel and be located in the county’s Central Coast Complex, a planned multi-use facility that will include satellite office space for the auditor, treasurer, assessor and clerk of court.
The police precinct will provide a place for residents to file police reports, hold community meetings and meet with officers.
County officials plan to purchase the property for the Central Coast Complex this fall. The project is expected to cost about $25 million, and the land sits in the Town Centre development beside the StarTek call center near the intersection of S.C. 31 and International Drive.
“That gives us a lot of opportunity to hit 31,” Hill said. “It can get us more quickly to International Drive, of course Carolina Forest Boulevard and all the areas around Carolina Forest.”
The Carolina Forest area is now part of the HCPD’s North Precinct, a vast territory that stretches from U.S. 501 to the North Carolina border and west to S.C. 905. Along with Carolina Forest, the Little River, Restaurant Row, Poplar and Wampee areas are also in this region.
"That's a big piece of land," said Capt. Tina Vaught, who oversees the precinct, which is divided into six sectors and patrolled by eight officers at any given time.
Through Sept. 13, the North Precinct had received nearly 22,000 calls for service this year, Vaught said. Of those, almost 9,000 came from Carolina Forest.
However, Hill noted that Carolina Forest is typically a safe community. Many of the calls the department receives in the area are for domestic disputes, suspicious people and vehicle break-ins where cars are left unlocked.
“You really have nothing to fear,” the chief, who lives in Carolina Forest, told the civic association. “You have a very safe community, caring neighbors at times and a great police force.”
Despite the community being a generally safe area, residents would like to see additional officers, especially considering that the latest U.S. Census data shows the county’s population grew by more than 30% in the last decade, swelling to over 351,000 people.
“It’s extremely important, the sooner the better,” Carolina Forest resident Judy Giannantoni said of opening the new precinct. “The fact that there’s only eight of them [in the North Precinct] and there’s such a wide range to cover. … It’s crazy. It makes no sense. … Just to have a presence here would be important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.