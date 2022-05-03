Horry County Council on Tuesday postponed a vote on a rezoning for a Carolina Forest development that would add homes in an area once designated as wetlands.

Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes the West Perry Road subdivision, said the engineer seeking the rezoning could not be at Tuesday’s meeting, so Vaught has asked that the vote be delayed until the council’s May 17 meeting. Neighbors are opposed to the proposal and Vaught said he has questions for the engineer, too.

“[They’re] going to have to show me that they’re going to fix what is already there,” he said, referring to the well-documented road maintenance and drainage problems there. “Everybody admits that it doesn’t work. … They’re going to have to show me that what they’re going to put in new is not going to adversely affect the people who are living there.”

Located directly across U.S. 501 from Carolina Forest Boulevard, the West Perry Road area includes the Ashford subdivision. Under the proposed rezoning, this development would add 23 lots for single-family homes if the proposal is approved by county council.

The community was originally developed with plans for 274 lots, but only 263 were created because of wetland constraints, according to county records. However, a recent wetlands assessment showed the wetlands there shrank from nearly 30 acres just over 9 acres.

“The applicant proposes to develop portions that were originally shown as open space, wetlands, and wetland buffers,” county records state. “Of the newly proposed 23 lots, 15 lots are within wetlands, as identified in the current preliminary wetland assessment.”

Neighbors have objected to the proposal, pointing out that flooding has long been a problem for the community and the road hasn’t been properly maintained. Their question is this: if these issues haven’t been addressed by now, why should they trust that this proposal will make things better?

“I used to work for the federal government,” said Sebastian Davis, who bought his home on West Perry Road in 2013. “You’re not handing me a bag of salt and telling me it’s sugar.”