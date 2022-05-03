Horry County Council on Tuesday postponed a vote on a rezoning for a Carolina Forest development that would add homes in an area once designated as wetlands.
Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes the West Perry Road subdivision, said the engineer seeking the rezoning could not be at Tuesday’s meeting, so Vaught has asked that the vote be delayed until the council’s May 17 meeting. Neighbors are opposed to the proposal and Vaught said he has questions for the engineer, too.
“[They’re] going to have to show me that they’re going to fix what is already there,” he said, referring to the well-documented road maintenance and drainage problems there. “Everybody admits that it doesn’t work. … They’re going to have to show me that what they’re going to put in new is not going to adversely affect the people who are living there.”
Located directly across U.S. 501 from Carolina Forest Boulevard, the West Perry Road area includes the Ashford subdivision. Under the proposed rezoning, this development would add 23 lots for single-family homes if the proposal is approved by county council.
The community was originally developed with plans for 274 lots, but only 263 were created because of wetland constraints, according to county records. However, a recent wetlands assessment showed the wetlands there shrank from nearly 30 acres just over 9 acres.
“The applicant proposes to develop portions that were originally shown as open space, wetlands, and wetland buffers,” county records state. “Of the newly proposed 23 lots, 15 lots are within wetlands, as identified in the current preliminary wetland assessment.”
Neighbors have objected to the proposal, pointing out that flooding has long been a problem for the community and the road hasn’t been properly maintained. Their question is this: if these issues haven’t been addressed by now, why should they trust that this proposal will make things better?
“I used to work for the federal government,” said Sebastian Davis, who bought his home on West Perry Road in 2013. “You’re not handing me a bag of salt and telling me it’s sugar.”
Davis pointed out that while the county’s planning commission gave the project a favorable recommendation, county staff asked that the council reject the rezoning request. He said the neighbors don’t want the area that was designated as wetlands to be developed.
He noted that while he’s not opposed to growth and development, he doesn’t like the way this project has been handled.
“It’s a nightmare,” he said.
Venture Engineering’s Steve Powell, who has worked on the subdivision since 1995, told the planning commission that the project has faced various challenges over the years. Although originally intended to be a public road, Powell said West Perry Road remains private because there were defects that were not addressed. He said the area also lacks a functioning HOA, and the retention ponds have been poorly maintained.
Should the requested zoning change be approved, Powell has said the drainage system would be improved and the road would be brought up to county standards so it could become part of the public system. He said a nearby development also wants a connection to West Perry Road.
But Davis said neighbors don’t want the additional traffic from that connection. And while he would like to see the road improved and become part of the public system, he wants assurances that it will actually happen.
“I hope they fix the road,” he said. “I hope they can turn it over to the county. But prior to them doing that, I would like for them to have a surety bond and tell me who did the [wetlands] study.”
Powell could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
A rezoning requires three votes from county council. The second vote is typically the most important because the council can take time to debate the project.
The first and third votes are often included in a large package of items called the consent agenda, which the council approves with a single vote.
Vaught, who was not at Tuesday's meeting, said he wants Powell to address the neighbors' concerns at the next meeting.
“As soon as I found out that Steve was out of town, I wasn’t going to go ahead without being able to call him up to the podium and call him to task for it,” he said of Tuesday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.